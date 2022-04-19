Structure Fire: 3100 South 11th

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at approximately 13:55pm, crews with the Abilene Fire Department responded to the intersection of South 11th Street and Sunset Drive in reference to a residential structure fire. On arrival, crews observed a fence consumed by fire that was being blown into a nearby structure from the wind. First arriving crews were able to conduct a quick attack on the fire limiting the spread of the fire to the exterior of the structure. The fire was quickly brought under control limiting the fire damage to the fence and the corner of the structure. The fire is currently under investigation and the estimated damage is $2500.

