ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Jolley

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Impact Of Words On Your Success

By Get Up!
Praise Houston
Praise Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuL9X_0fDzKcsg00

Today’s “Wake Up & Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley revolves around the impact of words on your success.


Jolley : This week, I’ve been sharing strategies to help you win in the challenging times. I recently shared a chant of affirmation that my team does every morning to get us up and focus. So many people responded to the message. I want to share a little more about the impact your words can have on your success. God created the world by words. He said, Let there be light and there was light. He said, Let this object happen. And it did. And that’s an object lesson about the impact words can have on creation. So I want you to create a speak and new way into your life.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

I share with you how every morning my team starts with affirmation. We talk about how our success is gonna happen that day. We say I am healthy, I am wealthy, I am happy, I am whole I feel terrific. I am blessed and highly favored. This is the day that the Lord has made Let us rejoice and be glad in it and may our favor, our favor come from you Lord, as we go through this day to day today make the decision to speak your way to a great day. This is for you to know that your world is created by your words.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Destiny Payton-Williams Called out by Blogger

There has been a lot of talk about Destiny Payton-Williams and Melody Holt’s fallout. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” had a lot to say about the latest episode. On the episode, Melody Holt and Destiny Payton-Williams finally came face to face to address their issues. At last season’s reunion, Destiny told Carlos King that she was a bit confused about where she stood with Melody. And she said they hadn’t spoken since wrapping up filming. LaTisha Scott would then chime in and say that Melody doesn’t know how to be a friend. She accused Melody of only wanting people in her life when she needs them to uplift her. Then when she gets over a trying time, she ghosts them.
TV SERIES
rolling out

Two Lewis gives newlywed advice, discusses fintech app Credit Rich and more

Spring is a time of new beginnings when love is in the air and hope springs eternal. For Two Lewis and Naturi Naughton, it also marks the union of the “real power couple” who were wed on April 2, 2022. The pair, who met through Naughton’s TV husband, Omari Hardwick, wed in a royal affair with several majestic moments such as a performance from ’90s R&B prince, Tevin Campbell, and bridesmaid, La La Anthony catching the bouquet. Known as a prominent Atlanta businessman, Lewis has several ventures at which he excels in his own right.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Jolley
Person
Keyshia
Person
Kenny Lattimore
InspireMore

After Months Of Silence, Grandpa With Alzheimer’s Speaks The Most Precious Words.

Jamie Glassman recently had the opportunity to witness the beauty of the circle of life, and now she’s sharing it with all of us. Her husband’s grandpa, who’s 94 years old, has been suffering with Alzheimer’s for a while now. By the time Jamie decided it was time to introduce him to their 6-month-old daughter, Elsa, he hadn’t spoken in months. Soon after meeting Elsa, however, that changed.
HEALTH
Praise Houston

Praise Houston

41
Followers
289
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Inspiration Station

 https://praisehouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy