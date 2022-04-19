ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superheroes, spaceships, and social wearables: An immersive, social STEM camp for middle school girls sparks interest, builds confidence in STEM

UC Santa Cruz
 3 days ago

Live action role play (LARP) combined with social wearable technology, materials worn on the body that are computationally coded and can support social interactions, provides an impactful social activity for young girls and engages them in the fields of technology and computation. The Social Wearables Educational Live Action Role...

