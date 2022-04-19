Slide 1 of 51: It's not always easy to just pack up the camper and head out to the great national parks across the United States. In fact, we don't own a camper—so we're relying on some of the beautiful photography over the years to guide us on a little series of e-hikes (if you will) through the national treasures. First up is Yellowstone, the first national park and possibly the greatest in the entire world. Geothermal spectacles, elevation changes highlighted by scenic landscapes, wildlife— the massive size of the park and its openness is quite a scene to behold.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO