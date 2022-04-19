Read full article on original website
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
When one thinks of a pack of wild wolves the vision that often comes to mind is a pack of vicious predators. However, as one shocking video proves, these wild animals aren’t always out for a hunt. And, two oblivious hikers should be very thankful for this!. Shocking Video...
Wildlife lovers may have heard this haunting sound before. However, it is one that isn’t often heard unless you are somewhere where bull elks are ready to breed. Such as this one located within the Yellowstone National Park. The bull elk’s bugling call is certainly a unique one. It’s...
A mountain goat has become internet famous after being caught on film traversing a mountain road while showing off some impressive—and almost comical—height and brawn. The footage, which was posted on Twitter by Oddly Terrifying shows a cyclist stopped on a scenic road. The “absolutely massive” mammal takes a look at the camera as it nonchalantly walks by with a jaw-dropping stature. Then it continues on is way without incident.
great white sharkPhoto by Alex Steyn (Creative Commons) Imagine seeing a great white shark leap out of the water and soar right in front of you. That's exactly what happened to Bewildering Nature in the following video. Keep in mind that the average weight of a great white shark is5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) according toWhat Things Weigh. Great whites are capable of producing a bite force of up to 4,000 psi. For comparison, polar bears have the strongest bite force of all bears, with a bite force of 1200 PSI.
Slide 1 of 51: It's not always easy to just pack up the camper and head out to the great national parks across the United States. In fact, we don't own a camper—so we're relying on some of the beautiful photography over the years to guide us on a little series of e-hikes (if you will) through the national treasures. First up is Yellowstone, the first national park and possibly the greatest in the entire world. Geothermal spectacles, elevation changes highlighted by scenic landscapes, wildlife— the massive size of the park and its openness is quite a scene to behold.
Elk populations across America have been enjoying the annual rut for weeks, meaning bull elk have become extremely aggressive, territorial, and unpredictable in their search for potential mates. Given that fact, we encourage Outsiders to keep—and even increase—their usual safe distance from these animals while visiting our nation’s national parks. At the very least, try not to do what this Grand Canyon National Park touron (“tourist” + “moron”) did below.
