NCT Dream Answered 30 Rapid-Fire Questions And We Just Learned So Much

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones
Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
Pink Slams ‘Horrendous’ ‘Rolling Stone’ Article for Overlooking Her Grammys Performance: REPORT
Rolling Stone rounded up what they consider to be the "25 Greatest Grammy Performances Ever," and it seems safe to say Pink is not in agreement with the final list. In fact, the "So What" star slammed the publication in a seemingly since-deleted Instagram comment. The historic magazine shared their...
I said goodbye to my husband moments before giving birth to our baby girl – fearing I would never wake up
A FIRST-TIME mum sobbed as she feared both she and her baby were going to die moments before undergoing an emergency C-section at 29 weeks, after her oxygen levels dramatically plummeted last summer. The traumatic drama – which led to a happy ending with both mum and baby daughter Grace...
Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news
Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight
Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
Lizzo teases new song 'About Damn Time' on 'Late Late Show'
March 22 (UPI) -- Lizzo teased a new song during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 33-year-old singer appeared on Monday's episode of the CBS late-night show, where she confirmed her fourth album is complete and shared a clip of her song "About Damn Time."
24 years ago, a homecoming queen disappeared. A letter found in her room revealed the truth.
16-year-old Tera Smith lived in Redding, California, with her parents and three siblings. According to SF GATE, she was a prolific writer, nature lover, basketball player and freshmen year homecoming queen. She was also harbouring a dark secret.
Lizzo Is Back and It's 'About Damn Time'
It's been a hot minute since Lizzo dropped her Grammy Award-winning album Cuz I Love You and cemented herself as a household name. And while tracks like "Truth Hurts," "Good As Hell" and "Jerome" have been more than enough to keep us fed for the past few years, even Lizzo agrees that it's about time for something new.
“It’s miraculous except it’s actually real medicine and real science”, COVID-ill mother, who doesn’t remember giving birth after a long battle with the virus that nearly took her life, is reunited with her baby
The lucky mother of two is finally reunited with her baby daughter and her family after a long battle with COVID-19 that nearly took her life. The woman, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got sick, reportedly spent more than 40 days on a ventilator and was put in a medically induced coma. After months in the hospital and the inpatient rehabilitation facility, doctors gave the mom the green light to go home to her kids.
As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Befriends Sheila, Krista Allen Warns, ‘When This Explodes… ‘
“The whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kinda cool!”. Ever since Sheila saved Taylor’s life on the hospital rooftop, many Bold & Beautiful fans have found themselves weirdly enjoying the friendship that’s forming between the women. Sure, Sheila shot and “killed” the shrink, but that was then and this is now. “It’s twisted, isn’t it?” laughed Krista Allen (Taylor) during a recent edition of the YouTube chatfest Bold Live.
“He Had Been Crying Profusely And Couldn’t Keep Any Food Down.” Mom Shares Son’s Healing Journey With Birth Difference, Urges, “Never Give Up On Your Child.”
Bravery comes in all forms, and Favour, a mom from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, has it in spades! As the mother of a Smile Train patient, she understands the power of love, compassion, and healing when it comes to unexpected journeys in life. Check out her powerful story below. The first...
Billie Eilish Joined by Two Living Legends at Coachella
On day two of Coachella Saturday night, Billie Eilish brought out a couple of special guests during her headlining performance. Towards the end of her set, she brought out Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn for a duet of "Getting Older," a song he covered recently. "This is the craziest...
Hamilton Star Has Started His Own ‘Feud’ With Hugh Jackman After Calling Him Out At The Curtain Call, And Wolverine Accepted
Actor Hugh Jackman has had a long and celebrated career, both on the stage and screen. And through it all he’s known as a super likable guy, despite his ongoing “feud” with Ryan Reynolds. Now a Hamilton star has started another faux feud with Jackman after calling him out at the curtain call. And Wolverine accepted.
Flashback: Paul McCartney & Wings Release ‘Wings At The Speed Of Sound’
It was 36 years ago today (March 25th, 1976) that Paul McCartney released his seventh solo album — and fifth Wings release — Wings At The Speed Of Sound. The album, which was the former-Beatle's fifth chart-topper, hit Number One on April 24th, 1976 and spent seven non-consecutive weeks at the top spot while McCartney was back in the States on his sold-out Wings Over America tour.
The Voice winner Chris Sebastian announces the birth of his son as he reveals the baby's adorable name
Chris Sebastian is a second-time a dad after welcoming a son with his wife, Natashia, on Monday. The 33-year-old Voice star shared a sweet photo of his newborn son asleep on Instagram on Thursday, as he revealed the baby's name. 'Would love to introduce the newest little Sebastian - Kingston...
Jeopardy's one-person final starring Mattea Roach has fans stunned
Jeopardy’s latest episode, which aired on April 20, saw Mattea Roach heading for a one-person final round after fellow contestants Caitlin Hayes and Sarah McGrath’s scores didn’t add up to a high enough number. The announcement left many viewers stunned as several fans had never seen a...
NCT Dream share 'Glitch Mode' highlight medley
March 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is gearing up for the release of its new album. The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, shared a highlight medley for the album, Glitch Mode, on Friday. Glitch Mode features the title track "Glitch Mode" and...
Billie Eilish brought real sad girl hours to her Coachella headlining set
As Billie Eilish took the stage on Saturday night at Coachella, hoards of people gathered to watch the 20-year-old powerhouse leave the main stage in flames, after taking on an exhausting day of battling heat, wind and sand.
Lizzo Goes Barbarella Chic in Blue Sequined Bodysuit for 'About Damn Time' Music Video
Lizzo served the "song of the summer" with the appropriate amount of sparkle. The Grammy Award winner, 33, dazzles in a blue sequined bodysuit styled by Jason Rembert for the music video of her latest single "About Damn Time," which dropped Thursday ahead of the July 15 release of her fourth studio album Special.
Incredible Secrets You Won’t Believe About ‘Captain Kangaroo’
Good morning, Captain! What better way to start each day than coming out to play. It’s hard to imagine how many children Bob Keeshan and his Captain Kangaroo, positively affected over the years. Heck, it ran on CBS for 29 years before it was moved to public TV. So kids from the ’50s to the ’90s fondly knew who this fella was.
