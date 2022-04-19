ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCT Dream Answered 30 Rapid-Fire Questions And We Just Learned So Much

By Jen Park, Vicki Chen
 1 day ago

Out of all the sub-units of NCT, we would have to say NCT Dream is definitely in our top four. 😏😏😏

It's like picking your favorite child!!!

Recently the boys, Renjun, Jaemin, Mark, Haechan, Jeno, Chenle, and Jisung, cemented their place in our hearts when they joined us for one speedy session of 30 questions in 3 minutes. The results were hilarious and enlightening.

BuzzFeed Celeb

The group put their quick-thinking skills to the test to answer the questions that have been keeping us up at night. Who is Mark most afraid of? Which member loves a staycation? And which member has been secretly dreaming of skydiving? Tune in below to come along for the ride!

For more of these dreamy dudes, make sure to stream their latest album, Glitch Mode — out now!

BuzzFeed Celeb

