Movies

16 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up What It's Like Watching "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore"

By Michele Bird
 1 day ago

Welcome back to the Wizarding World.

Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Fantastic Beasts : The Secrets of Dumbledore premiered in theaters this past weekend with a lower than expected box office opening of $43 million.

© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The latest installment features returning fan favorites like Newt Scamander, Jacob Kowalski, and Albus Dumbledore. There are also quite a few new faces, including Eulalie "Lally" Hicks and Mads Mikkelsen taking over the role of Gellert Grindelwald in place of Johnny Depp .

Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you haven't made your way to the theaters yet, here's what fans have had to say about the movie so far. Take a look:

1.

#SecretsOfDumbledore how it started how it ended

@bymyself_ann 09:56 AM - 15 Apr 2022

2.

The Secrets of Dumbledore is the story of two gays that broke up and made it everyone else's problem.

@HunterStandUp 01:47 AM - 15 Apr 2022

3.

Someone needs to get these four to a chiropractor STAT after they carried the entire FANTASTIC BEASTS franchise on their backs in THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE

@ZoeRoseBryant 02:28 AM - 15 Apr 2022

4.

No context #FantasticBeasts the Secret of Dumbledore:

@faizyologist 03:00 AM - 14 Apr 2022

5.

Appreciation tweet of Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore. His mannerisms, the way he talks ... he is perfect!#FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore

@ThomasStorai 10:41 AM - 17 Apr 2022

6.

#SecretsOfDumbledore is even better on a second-viewing. Such a magical and beautiful film from start to end. Loved it.

@HeaphyDaniel 10:37 PM - 12 Apr 2022

7.

the difference between dumbledore lightly placing his hand and then grindelwald is almost gripping albus like he want him to stay forever #SecretsOfDumbledore #grindeldore

@reputationxlou 10:36 PM - 15 Apr 2022

8.

If Dumbledore’s secret is that he’s gay for Mads Mikkelsen, he can get in line behind me, Hugh Dancy, and the rest of humanity.

@davidaburch 08:18 PM - 16 Apr 2022

9.

“who will love you now, Dumbledore?” ••••#FantasticBeasts #Dumbledore #grindeldore #Grindelwald #gelbus

@wolfchandaddy 09:22 PM - 13 Apr 2022

10.

THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE is two and a half hours of gay exes talking shit about each other to their friends

@kylebuchanan 03:32 PM - 13 Apr 2022

11.

Appreciation tweet of Jude Law playing Albus Dumbledore. #FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore

@therebelwitch20 05:19 AM - 15 Apr 2022

12.

Professor Lally Hicks (Jessica Williams) is truly my fav witch, she carried the movie, she dominated every scene and she is the moment! #secretsofdumbledore #FantasticBeasts

@pinkvelvethobi 11:31 PM - 15 Apr 2022

13.

Dumbledore &amp; Grindelwald spoiler without context

@zhafvlog 06:01 AM - 11 Apr 2022

14.

OKAY PERSONA ASIDE BUT HOLY HECK THESE TWO! MY NEWTINA HEART BE POPPIN! #newtina #FantasticBeasts

@foxemaxe_ch 11:57 PM - 16 Apr 2022

15.

This movie really was about Dumbledore asking Grindelwald to just sign the divorce papers already. He only did in the end because he was facing legal issues #SecretsOfDumbledore

@peacecraft 07:21 PM - 17 Apr 2022

16.

+ After all this time?- Always.#SecretsOfDumbledore

@kubrapotters 03:12 AM - 02 Apr 2022

What are your honest thoughts on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ? Let us know in the comments!

Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com

Comments / 0

