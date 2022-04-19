16 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up What It's Like Watching "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore"

Related
theplaylist.net
Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa
Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
Rupert Grint was offered so many sidekick roles after Harry Potter that he almost gave up acting to sell ice cream
Rupert Grint has revealed that he nearly gave up on acting after the Harry Potter movies wrapped. His alternative career path? Selling ice cream. "I definitely did think, 'Is it too late to pick something else?'" Grint said in a recent interview with The New York Times. The actor reportedly bought a pink and white ice cream van, which he drove back to his family home on the last day of shooting Harry Potter and thought he could "make a go of".
Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
ComicBook
Harry Potter Fans Unhappy With Huge Fantastic Beasts 3 Plot Hole
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbeldore is out in two days and apparently it has a major plot hole that fans aren't very happy about it. While the new Harry Potter movie isn't completely out yet, reviews have started to pour in for the third entry in the Harry Potter spin-off series. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently boasts a 58, a very middling score. That said, Harry Potter fans will be hopeful the movie continues the growing trend of critic scores and consumer scores being miles off each other, however, if predecessor Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is an indicator, this won't be the case, as that move received lousy scores from both critics and consumers alike.
epicstream.com
DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill
It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
epicstream.com
Aquaman 2: WB Originally Wanted to Remove Amber Heard from DCEU Sequel
Fans of the DC Extended Universe have been very vocal about their desire to see Aquaman star Amber Heard get axed from the franchise amid all the controversies that surround her. There is even an online petition calling for her firing that has already reached nearly 2 million signatures but much to the chagrin of her critics, Amber still reprised her role for the upcoming sequel titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Johnny Depp's sound engineer says Amber Heard once yelled 'how dare you talk to me' on a plane
"All of a sudden she snapped and started yelling at me. 'How dare you talk to me? Get away from me,'" Keenan Wyatt said about Heard.
The Cast of 'Fast & Furious 10' Now Includes Your Favorite Characters and Several Superheroes
It's time to add a few more members to the family. The upcoming installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, currently titled Fast & Furious 10, is quickly approaching. In addition to returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, the tenth film in the saga is adding well-beloved actors to the mix.
epicstream.com
DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series
DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
Popculture
HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie
One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
digitalspy.com
Fantastic Beasts 3 new clip visits a classic Harry Potter location
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore returns to familiar territory in a new clip. Set to finally bow on big screens next month following a lengthy delay, this sequel to 2018's The Crimes of Grindelwald finds Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore entrusting Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander to push back on Gellert Grindelwald's (Mads Mikkelsen this time around) movements to seize control of the wizarding world.
Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51
The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
Collider
How the 'Harry Potter' Movies Failed Ron Weasley
Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), best friend to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), is of vital importance to the story… at least, he is in the Harry Potter books. In the books, Ron finds himself on a hero’s journey of his own as he helps his best friend take down the most powerful wizard of all time, but the movies substantially fail when it comes to Ron — and the entire Weasley family for that matter, but it is most notable with Ron, the character closest to Harry. While never failing to show Harry’s brilliance as a wizard or Hermione’s wisdom far beyond her years, the movies consistently refuse to show Ron for who he is and the qualities that made his friendship with Harry so special, which later came at the cost of Hermione and Ron’s romantic relationship because Ron had become a person quite different from who he was in the books.
After watching Johnny Depp testify in court maybe it's time to rethink celebrity culture
This is more than just another tabloid Hollywood story.
Julia Roberts says she took a 20-year break from rom-coms because she didn't receive any 'good' scripts
Roberts is best known for starring in a string of classic romantic comedies from the 1990s such as "Notting Hill" and "My Best Friend's Wedding."
epicstream.com
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role
Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
Harry Potter and the retconning of Dumbledore: It’s no longer about the story
I first read "Harry Potter" in college, after my friend was clued into the series, years after their first publication, by the children she babysat. In those days, we saved the hefty books for school vacations, something to look forward to after finals and term papers were turned in, some actual reading for pleasure. And as English majors, what mostly alarmed us then were all the adverbs author J.K. Rowling used. So many adverbs.
Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys,’ Viking Epic ‘The Northman’ and Nicolas Cage’s ‘Massive Talent’ to Battle ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’
Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage is back… not that he went anywhere. The actor’s latest movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a meta comedy in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself, is one of several films opening nationwide over the weekend. It’ll compete against director Robert Eggers’ Viking epic “The Northman” and Universal and DreamWorks’ animated family film “The Bad Guys,” as well as last weekend’s champion “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Unless ticket sales crash in week two, “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third chapter in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series, should retain...
KENS 5
‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Review: On cruise control through the wizarding world
TEXAS, USA — Chaos reigns and cute critters skitter through the global wizarding world in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." If that sounds like a generally similar premise to this impressively uninvolving movie’s two prior installments, it’s because we've now gotten a third straight film of sluggish rising action that – hypothetically, eventually, maybe? – will climax at some point in Warner Brothers’ five-movie masterplan. I’ll make like a Hufflepuff and keep an open mind, but at this point it’s hard not to see the overeager franchise blueprinting for the rebounding Avada Kedavra killing curse it might have been this whole time.
Without the gay love story, Fantastic Beasts makes even less sense
The plot of the new movie is confusing enough if you know Dumbledore and Grindelwald were lovers; pity the audience in China for whom this detail is censored
