Collinsville City Council Continues Discussion On Short-Term Rentals

Citing housing and lifestyle trends locally and nationwide, Scott Plocher and Chris Byron brought a revised Meridian Plaza plan to a public hearing during Glen Carbon's Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project, including the requested rezoning and variances, despite neighbors' objections. Plocher, owner of Plocher Construction, requested a special use planned development procedure (PDP) for his latest development. Byron is the attorney associated with the project and served as the main spokesman during the meeting. The plan calls for almost 44 acres in the southeastern corner of Route 157 and Meridian Road to undergo a metamorphosis from farmland to mixed-use -- retail, commercial and residential property. The project is bounded on the north by 157, on the west by Meridian Road, on the south by the Timberwolfe Subdivision and on the east by the Ginger Creek Subdivision and the Parkway Professional Center. Some of the traffic changes mandated by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) would include a northbound right-turn lane added to Meridian Road at 157 while a dedicated right-turn lane would also go in on eastbound 157.

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO