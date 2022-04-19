ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville City Council Continues Discussion On Short-Term Rentals

The Collinsville City Council met on April 12 in the council chambers with the majority of the meeting devoted to more discussion on changes to the bed and breakfast ordinance and short term rentals. Senior Planner Andi Yancey and Associate Planner Caitlin Rice facilitated the discussion among council members,...

