Bristol, CT

Connecticut man impaled after tripping, falling onto horseshoe stake

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Connecticut man is recovering after authorities said he fell onto a horseshoe stake, which impaled his torso.

According to WTNH and WVIT, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday on Meadowbrook Drive in Bristol. The 54-year-old man was mowing the grass when he stumbled and fell onto the metal bar, the Bristol Fire Department said. The stake sank about 8 inches into his body, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and cut the bar before transporting the man to a nearby hospital, where he was then flown to Hartford Hospital, the news outlets reported.

Officials said the man’s wound was not life-threatening, according to WTNH.

IN THIS ARTICLE
