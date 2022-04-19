County News

As the Black River FFA strives to maintain its community relations, it is with great honor and pleasure that it cordially invite the Black River community and supporters to join the organization at the Black River FFA’s annual parent and member awards banquet celebration. The banquet is the highlight...
The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as city leaders are making advancements to build a skate park in Meridian. Ben Arthur Park on 14th Street is looking to be the potential home for the skate park...
Comments / 0