Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s lacrosse season is winding down, with two more ranked opponents visiting the Carrier Dome over the final two weeks. Gary Gait’s first season coaching the SU men will end with the Orange facing at least nine ranked teams in 14 games, a schedule, as daunting as initially forecasted, that further bruised a battered team.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO