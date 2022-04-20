ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

Woman convicted of 2nd-degree murder for role in killing drug dealer in Dana Point Harbor

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

A 42-year-old woman who helped her drug-trafficking friend kill a marijuana dealer who owed him money by taking the victim on her fishing boat off Dana Point Harbor to be beaten, shot and drowned was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and lying to investigators.

Sheila Marie Ritze of San Juan Capistrano was convicted in the killing of 44-year-old Tri "James'' Dao on Oct. 14, 2019.

Co-defendant Hoang Xuan Le was convicted Dec. 10 of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and using a firearm to commit a crime of violence, and in February he pleaded guilty to multiple other drug- and weapons-related charges.

A sentencing date was not immediately set for Ritze. She had been charged with first-degree murder, but jurors convicted her of second-degree murder.

READ MORE: FBI arrests 2 months after man shot on boat off Orange County coast

At the onset of her trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Scally told jurors Dao was texting his "longtime girlfriend'' Natalie Nguyen before Le, Ritze and the victim left shore for a lobster fishing expedition.

"'We're launching, love you.' Those were the last words Natalie heard from James Dao,'' Scally said. "Only two people came back'' from the fishing trip, the prosecutor told jurors. James Dao never made it back.''

His body was found 36 hours later by fishermen. Dao had a graze wound to the back of the head and was shot in the back and suffered blows to the head, but his cause of death was listed as drowning, Scally said.

Ritze, who worked at a property management office in Orange, met Le through her work, Scally said.

In 2019, Ritze's "life was spinning out of control,'' with an affair ruining her marriage and leading her to start drinking heavily, the prosecutor said.

She wound up being drawn to Le's criminal lifestyle, he said.

"She was infatuated with Hoang's drugs, guns and gangster lifestyle,'' Scally said.

Dao, who dealt marijuana for Le, owed his boss money, but insisted that any debts he had were "secured'' because he had a life insurance policy that his wife would use to pay any money he owed, Scally said.

When her common-law husband did not return from the fishing trip, Nguyen filed a missing-person report with authorities, Scally said.

When Ritze was eventually arrested Dec. 19, 2019, "she lied and she lied again and again and again and again in her interview,'' Scally said.

"She said she had no clue why they were there,'' Scally said, saying she eventually admitted being on the boat but insisted she was "surprised'' when Le shot the victim. She also claimed she was too frightened to come forward, Scally said.

But the two exchanged multiple messages following Dao's death, with Ritze even calling Le "my greatest catch of all,'' Scally said.

Before the murder, Le and Dao joined Ritze on a trip with her mother-in-law Sandra to a Billy Idol concert in Las Vegas, Scally said. Ritze allegedly told her mother-in-law that she had plans with Le to "off'' Dao that weekend, according to the prosecutor.

Defense attorney David Wiechert claimed his client had "nothing nefarious'' planned when she went out on the boat with Dao and Le.

Ritze was an "amazing fisherwoman,'' who took up the hobby with her husband, Wiechert said.

Wiechert said his client never made any threats about Dao during the trip to Las Vegas and accused the mother-in-law of gathering details from news accounts and lying to investigators because she wanted more time to spend with her granddaughter and felt Ritze was standing in the way of that.

Wiechert showed jurors a text-message exchange between the mother-in-law and a friend in which they discussed how authorities will "keep that witch in jail,'' making it easier for the grandmother to see her granddaughter.

Sandra Ritze contacted authorities and volunteered to provide information about the Vegas trip, Wiechert said.

Dao was an "avid gambler and he wasn't a good one,'' so he frequently borrowed money, Wiechert said.

The defense attorney said his client suffered a head wound when officers used flash-bang grenades during her arrest, so that affected how she was able to answer questions from investigators, Wiechert said. Also, she was consuming about five drinks a day at the time she was arrested, the attorney said.

The video in the media player above is from an earlier report on this story

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Drugs#Fbi#Guns
The Independent

Woman who cited ‘sugar daddy’ to get out of Nikolas Cruz sentencing jury receives $8,000 a month

A possible juror in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial left Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer baffled after appealing to the needs of her "sugar daddy" to justify skipping out on the trial.On Monday, a juror who has come to be known as "Ms Bristol”, told the court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she had too many commitments to serve on the Cruz sentencing trial. The woman told WPLG that she receives $8,000 per month from her “sugar daddy” and that she relies on the money.“It’s all day for six-months and what’s my hardship? I need my sugar daddy money. I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KTLA

Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South L.A.: LASD

A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes a man found fatally shot nearby was the killer, who then turned the gun on himself. The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 119th Street in the Green Meadows […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant's Killer Bragged After Shooting, Says Prosecutor

Aariel Maynor, the man that shot and killed Jacqueline Avant, bragged to his friends over the phone from jail after murdering the 81-year-old philanthropist ... this according to the prosecutor seeking to lock him up for the rest of his life. According to court documents, obtained by the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
113K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy