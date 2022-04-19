ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CDC mask mandate for travelers struck down by federal judge

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — A federal judge in Florida struck down on Monday the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods. Former FDA Associate Commissioner Professor Peter Pitts commented:. “If ‘science is back,’ then...

www.chaindrugreview.com

13 ON YOUR SIDE

TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18. "At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

CDC to Extend Federal Mask Mandate by Two Weeks, Report Says

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to extend the federal mask requirement for public transit by two weeks, according to a report Wednesday from the Associated Press. The federal mandate, which...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Moment migrant girl, 4, is rescued by Texas CBP after being dumped alone on river bank by people smugglers, as number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border rockets by a third in a month

A migrant girl was pictured being rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a smuggler abandoned her on the banks of the Rio Grande River. The four-year-old child was crossed from Mexico by a smuggler and dumped on the riverbank Tuesday in Eagle Pass, Texas, as the number of unaccompanied minors making the crossing rocketed by a third last month, to 12,011.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WETM

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Drop the Useless Mask Mandates and Leave Us Alone

The last couple of years have been a revelation when it comes to public health measures for battling COVID-19 and whatever bugs come next. We've seen that masks offer little protection unless they're the uncomfortable medical variety, states that locked down hardest took nasty economic hits in return for little if any health benefit, and kids isolated by decree from their peers suffer mental health issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

CDC concludes a mask mandate is still needed for travelers, clearing way for court battle

The Biden administration will fight a court decision for the authority to mandate masks on airplanes, trains and other public transit, following a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation Wednesday night that a mandate was still needed. The CDC said in a statement that the mandate keeps transportation safer for immunocompromised people and the greater public. […] The post CDC concludes a mask mandate is still needed for travelers, clearing way for court battle appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
U.S. POLITICS
Maui News

Mask mandate, domestic travel vaccination rules end

As masks come off indoors today and domestic travelers are freely able to come to Hawaii, some pandemic directives will still linger at state airports, public schools and other venues that choose to keep the masking rules. At 11:59 p.m. Friday, the state’s indoor mask requirement expired, along with rules...
KAHULUI, HI
The Independent

CDC asks Justice Department to appeal ruling that revoked ‘necessary’ travel mask mandate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked the Justice Department to appeal a recent court decision that struck down the federal mask mandate on public transit like airplanes and buses.“It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,” the agency said in a release.A federal court in Florida struck down the mask mandate on Monday, but the DOJ said previously it would challenge the rulling if the public health agency directed it to.“When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their...
CONGRESS & COURTS

