April 21 (UPI) -- The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio announced the hatching of a baby Humboldt penguin that is being hand-raised by keepers. The zoo announced on Twitter that the baby was hatched March 20, and the decision was made to hand-raise the tiny penguin due to the birds being kept indoors to protect them from an avian flu outbreak.

