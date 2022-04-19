Tested: 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0T R-Line Is Not So Sporty

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 has one analog gauge: the tachometer. It's huge, dead ahead through the steering wheel. And if you spec a GT3 with the six-speed manual transmission, it's a vital instrument. That's because, unless you own an early Honda S2000 or some type of Hayabusa-powered Ford Festiva, you're probably not accustomed to shifting gears at 9000 rpm. Shift by ear in the GT3, and you might grab the next ratio at 7000 rpm—which is, preposterously, short-shifting by a wide margin. So, you keep that tach in your peripheral vision, and when the yellow lights alongside it start to flash, that's when your left foot goes to the clutch and your right hand to the shifter. At 9000 rpm, it sounds as if the 502-hp 4.0-liter flat-six is trying to overtake the car itself. It sounds like a GT3 Cup car's engine back there. Which, of course, it mostly is.

