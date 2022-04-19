ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tested: 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0T R-Line Is Not So Sporty

By Rich Ceppos
CAR AND DRIVER
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks deceive. First impressions can be misleading. The Atlas Cross Sport 2.0T SEL R-Line is like the guy you chance to meet at a party who is built like an NFL lineman, but after talking with him you discover that he's actually a professor of literature who's never set foot on...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Ranger Diesel With 3.0-Liter V6 Makes 443 LB-FT, 247 HP

When Ford introduced the new Ranger for global markets last November, it didn't go into too many details about the powertrains. Since then, we've learned the range-topping Raptor will have two different outputs depending on region, but what about the diesels? Without further ado, the Blue Oval is now saying the most potent oil-burner will offer 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) of torque.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Up#Fuel Economy#Hyundai Santa Fe#Vehicles#The Cross Sport#Lamborghini#The Vw Group#Vw#Mqb Architecture#Gti
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 296 GTB may spawn convertible on April 19

Ferrari on Wednesday posted a teaser shot of what appears to be the new 296 GTB supercar on social media, and said a surprise is coming on April 19. The teaser shows the beltline of the car and the top of the rear fender, but the roof is noticeably missing, suggesting we're looking at a planned convertible version that may be called a 296 GTS, or perhaps a 296 Spider.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
hypebeast.com

Maserati's Compact Grecale SUV Will Be the Brand's First All-Electric Car

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has debuted its second-ever SUV, the Grecale, which will arrive in several powertrains including an all-electric version coming in 2023. The vehicle marks an early step in Maserati’s mission to transition into a fully-electric brand by 2030. Meanwhile, all Maserati models will be available in electric versions by 2025, according to brand executives via CNN.
CARS
Road & Track

Here's What Makes the Toyota GR Corolla's Engine Unique

Since its launch last week, we've been pestering the nice folks at the Toyota PR department for more info on the GR Corolla. The automaker plans to provide a lot more technical information on the all-wheel-drive hot hatch closer to its launch this fall, but we did manage to get some details on its 1.6-liter three-cylinder.
CARS
Motor1.com

Hotter Land Rover Defender V8 Spied At Full Throttle On The Nurburgring

Earlier this month, we saw a five-door, eight-seat Land Rover Defender with a V8 engine testing on the Nurburgring. Today we have another eight-cylinder prototype, though this vehicle is very different from the one we spied on April 5. What you are about to see in the gallery attached below is our first look at the upcoming hardcore version of the Defender V8.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda Insight Killed; New Accord, Civic, CR-V Hybrids Are Coming

The Honda Insight, a hybridized version of the 10th-generation Civic, will end production in June 2022. With the Insight on the way out, Honda will focus on hybridizing its "core" models: the CR-V, Accord, and 11th-generation Civic. Honda says that a CR-V hybrid will arrive this year, and the next-generation...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes-Benz EQXX Shows It Can Go the Distance with 621-Mile Road Trip

Mercedes-Benz is rightly glorying in the fact that it drove its Vision EQXX battery-electric concept over 621 miles (1000 kilometers) on a single charge. The feat took place on real roads from Stuttgart, Germany, to Cassis, France, in early spring weather ranging from 37 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit, at an average speed of 53 miles per hour. That middling speed was no hypermiling; the route included autobahn stints with extensive cruising at up to 87 mph, offset by Europe's congested urban traffic.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Teased For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut

After seeing spy shots for years, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV finally debuts on April 19 at 12:00 PM CEST (6:00 AM EDT). The company has one last teaser for the high-riding luxury EV before the unveiling. The brief video (below) shows various closeups of the EQS SUV. Viewers see the...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

As its name implies, the all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the high-riding SUV alternative to the company's large, slicked-back EQS luxury sedan. The two share a platform and myriad other components and have identical wheelbases, but only the SUV offers a third row and seats for up to seven. Its interior feels airier than the sedan thanks to extra headroom, and its design and material quality are equally high-end and similarly attractive. It's also available with Mercedes' new 56-inch Hyperscreen, but while we're dazzled by the massive glass panel's Starship Enterprise appearance—it stretches across the dashboard from door to door—we're put off by its lack of physical controls. The lineup includes the rear-drive, 355-hp EQS480+ and the all-wheel-drive, 536-hp EQS580, both of which we expect to at least 300 miles of estimated range.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Six Racing-Inspired ‘80s and ‘90s Cars at the New York Auto Show

The 2022 New York auto show saw the debut of fresh new products such as the assertive 2023 Hyundai Palisade and the colossal Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, but we found ourselves drawn toward a slightly different exhibit. Tucked among all of the tech-laden, LED-adorned crossovers of the current moment was a collection of 1980s and 1990s machines curated by Radwood, which hosts events for cars of that era, and The Cultivated Collector, a classic-car dealer based in Connecticut. Join us for a tour of six motorsport-inspired icons from that bygone era.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Serves as an EV Entry Point

While we were in Germany to enjoy a lengthy stint behind the wheel of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE, our handlers shoehorned in a brief drive of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB as a first taste of the battery-powered subcompact SUV that goes on sale in the States later this year. Whereas the EQE is highly advanced in every way—leading-edge aerodynamics, intergalactic sensor array, sci-fi Hyperscreen, sepulchral silence—the EQB is brighter, lighter, easier to use, and more fun to drive.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Manual, the Gatekeeper

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 has one analog gauge: the tachometer. It's huge, dead ahead through the steering wheel. And if you spec a GT3 with the six-speed manual transmission, it's a vital instrument. That's because, unless you own an early Honda S2000 or some type of Hayabusa-powered Ford Festiva, you're probably not accustomed to shifting gears at 9000 rpm. Shift by ear in the GT3, and you might grab the next ratio at 7000 rpm—which is, preposterously, short-shifting by a wide margin. So, you keep that tach in your peripheral vision, and when the yellow lights alongside it start to flash, that's when your left foot goes to the clutch and your right hand to the shifter. At 9000 rpm, it sounds as if the 502-hp 4.0-liter flat-six is trying to overtake the car itself. It sounds like a GT3 Cup car's engine back there. Which, of course, it mostly is.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Toyota Supra Is Officially Adding a Manual Transmission

The Toyota Supra will soon be available with a manual transmission. We don't know yet if the stick-shift will be offered for the base four-cylinder, the inline-six, or both. Expect more details to be released within the next few weeks. Ever since it relaunched the Supra, Toyota has updated the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy