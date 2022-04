They're becoming more and more common all over the area, but one area town plans on making them a no-no. The town of Guilderland has been reviewing, what they say is, the problem with digital signs in the town for over a year. The town board has had a moratorium on any new electronic billboards in place for a while and they recently voted unanimously on a draft resolution that would ban programmable electronic or video signs.

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO