Internet

Making User Activity on Your Website CO2 Neutral

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnrex is releasing a widget that would trace and offset carbon emissions generated by website attendance. The first 500 websites will get the widget completely free. Enrex calculates the amount of energy used and carbon footprint generated with every visit. The widget will be available for free to add to your...

hackernoon.com

makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Websites to Post Your Resume Online

Shortages of workers have become a commonplace phenomenon across enterprises in every industry. With the growing demand for jobs, job seekers are continuously looking for opportunities to post their resumes online to be noticed by big and small brands alike. If you are on the lookout for a job or...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Build a Strong Local SEO Strategy (5 Expert Tips)

Do you want to improve your local SEO? If so, prioritizing for mobile users, choosing keywords with voice search in mind, and adding schema markup to your site are three ways to get started. While reading about search engine optimization (SEO), you may have heard marketers talk about local SEO....
INTERNET
pymnts

WhatsApp Developing Subscription Plan for Business App

WhatsApp is working on offering business subscription plans that would let multiple employees of the same company chat with a single customer simultaneously, publication WABetinfo reported Wednesday (April 21). Other likely features of the subscription plan, WABetainfo added, include allowing the linking of up to 10 devices instead of the...
SMALL BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Save Content From the Internet With Evernote

Evernote is a powerful tool, so you don’t need only your brain to remember things. Check out how I have been using it to save internet content. Our brain, is really a great friend. It is very nice to us and our maybe best partner for the various activities we have during the day. But we should never overload him with every single thing. Memorizing is a hard task for our friend, the brain.
CELL PHONES
#Renewable Energy#Carbon Dioxide#Co2 Emissions
hackernoon.com

Web3.0 Is Not Just About Decentralization

Web3.0 is pretty much the latest iteration of the Internet, and it’s quickly becoming a huge game-changer when it comes to online presence and how we interact with one another. With that in mind, it's easy to see why you might be confused by phrases like “web2.0” — what exactly do they mean? And what exactly is the difference between these two terms? Well, let me explain this to you in a few brief sentences. Web30 refers to a set of technologies that are decentralized and autonomous, which can provide better experience through traditional systems like Google or Facebook.
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
CNET

Your Private Data Is All Over the Internet. Here's What You Can Do About It

If you're reading this, it's likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. It's never a bad time to get your internet privacy ducks in a row and effectively "delete" yourself from the internet. But if you're wondering how deleting yourself from the internet can stop companies from getting hold of your info? Short answer: It can't.
INTERNET
The Independent

Google Search data shows people are becoming more climate-conscious

People in the UK are taking steps to live more sustainable lives by trying to make greener and cleaner choices, according to new data from Google.Figures from the technology giant’s Search and Maps apps show that in the last year, search queries on how to find more vintage or recycled clothes and get more information on topics such as electric cars have risen significantly.The firm revealed that since March last year the number of people searching for a “used clothing store” on Google Maps has increased more than five-fold – a sign people are trying to live more sustainably, Google...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Get Ready for New Natural Disasters

Even in eco-friendly Europe coal-fired electricity generation increased 18% last year from 2020 to 579 TWh, interrupting a trend of decline since 2012. According to some estimates, if high gas prices continue or the Russia-Ukraine conflict reduces gas-fired generation, coal generation could expand 11% to 641 TWh in 2022. Even the EU climate chief Frans Timmermans acknowledged that some coal plants might need to stay online longer than anticipated to address the continent’s energy crunch.
ENVIRONMENT
TechSpot

Brave browser and DuckDuckGo users will now see less of Google AMP on the web

In context: Google originally came up with Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) framework to help websites load faster on mobile. However, there have been quite a few strings attached with this tech, for both the owner/publishers of websites and their visitors. Now, Brave browser and DuckDuckGo have announced measures that will block Google's AMP version of a website and will instead load the original page.
INTERNET
CNET

Google Says Search Got Much Better at Identifying Spam Sites Last Year

Google Search caught six times more spam sites in 2021 than it did in 2020, according to a Webspam report published by Google on Thursday. The Alphabet subsidiary lauded its AI-based spam-prevention system called SpamBrain, which it said has helped keep "more than 99% of searches spam-free." SpamBrain has helped...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

7 Ways to Improve Cybersecurity when You Travel in 2022

Get a local sim card for your phone to stay connected to the local data network. Use a VPN to encrypt your data so that it can't be intercepted by third parties. Never enter sensitive information (like credit card numbers) on a public Wi-Fi connection. Use Two-Factor Authentication (like Google authentication) to keep your accounts safe. Update Antivirus and Antimalware protection before you go on a trip to an unfamiliar place. Use Google Authenticator app to help keep your account safe.
TRAVEL
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Better Failure Detection in Serverless Apps

Error-handling libraries in the code are blind to Lambda specific failures, such as timeouts, wrongly configured packages, and out-of-memory failures. The only prerequisite for log-based error detection and visibility, in general, is that logs are pushed to CloudWatch (in most cases that is the default). From there on, we can do some smart pattern matching and deduction to detect failure scenarios. The ability to detect failures across all functions and connect them with specific invocations, view logs and pull X-ray traces for them significantly reduces the meantime to resolution in failure scenarios!
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Learn how to invest wisely with this $89 stock screening app

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Many services make stock trading accessible to the general public. But if you aren’t sure how the market works, even a tiny mistake may be costly. Thankfully, you don’t need to pay a financial planner to guide you, nor should you have a particular degree to master the art of online investing.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Now Is the Time to Make Sure Web3 Doesn’t Just Become Web2 with NFTS

So far blockchain technology has had a mixed record of decentralization. All of the old-school hodlers can look at the ability of besieged Ukrainians to raise funds from around the world and rightfully pat themselves on the back. And the Russian freelance coders who've been dodging taxes by getting paid in crypto for the past five years now seem suddenly prescient as the Ruble collapses in value overnight. But the quiet and rapid adoption of blockchain to decrease currency exchange & money transfer costs and streamline supply chains has largely been implemented by banks and mainstream companies, who have not passed the savings on to customers. Even DeFi, which is decentralized and has exploded in popularity, driving new adoption, faster technology and better UX is still mainly used by crypto daytraders to trade with one another, not the mainstream world of business owners or individuals who use loans from traditional banks. As Facebook becomes Meta and big tech and big banks rapidly jump into the crypto space, it becomes important for Web3 companies that are built on decentralization to get the support they'll need to attract outside users and investment dollars before the vision of Web3 simply becomes Facebook3. Here are some key projects to consider – and some criteria to keep in mind. Whatever we invest our time, effort, money and talent into now should align with the world we want to see in 5 - 10 years... or we'll all have to wait until Web4 to get another chance at it.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
SOFTWARE

