DEPOT DAYS CAR SHOW DONATION - TEEN TURF

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 14-year-old suspect has been arrested after carjacking a 61-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Schnucks grocery store on Charles Street. Police say that around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, the woman agreed to give a ride to the teen in the parking lot, at 2642 Charles […]
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a cashier scam at Walmart. Moline police said on March 26, a black man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another black man wearing a black shirt with white stripes exited Walmart in Moline with over $1,500 worth of unpaid merchandise and gift cards.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released a photo of a man who robbed the Mobil on N. Alpine Road early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to the gas station at 321 N. Alpine Road at 4:50 a.m. for an alarm. The victim told police that a Black male in his […]
Energy North Group, which owns Haffner’s brand gas stations and car washes, raised $101,415 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during its annual St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock fundraiser. The company’s 18th consecutive campaign helps pay for research and care for those living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular...
Locals are demanding a response after another serious two-car accident in Rockford, Illinois. This intersection experiences frequent accidents, some fatal. It is no secret, Rockford has a few dangerous intersections. The most recent list of the most dangerous crossroads in screw city was released in 2010 and included... ... East...
(Atlantic) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donated $500 to the Kiwanis bike helmet project. “We have teamed up with the Kiwanis on this project for years because it holds a special place in our hearts,” said Melanie Petty. “Trevor was one of the first recipients of a bike helmet when they started this program. What an amazing gift they have provided 3rd graders over the years!”
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Amair Davis, 35, was arrested inside a business in the 500 block of E. State Street on Tuesday, reportedly in possession of a loaded handgun, after getting in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of 3rd Street. Police said they were called to the scene around 12 […]
The owner of the red Chevy Silverado caught on video earlier this week being tossed around by a tornado is getting a new pickup. On its official Facebook page, Chevrolet posted that it is donating a brand-new 2022 Silverado to the Leon family. Sixteen-year-old Riley Leon was behind the wheel, heading to a job interview, when the tornado caught his pickup and tossed it around.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New video released to NBC15 Investigates shows the moment six teens crash a stolen car on the Beltline and then scatter all over the road, narrowly missing being hit by oncoming traffic. The incident happened last Friday, March 18 during rush hour. The ongoing search caused...
Denver7 remains dedicated to helping Colorado families who lost everything in the Marshall Fire. Thanks to your generous donations to Denver7 Gives, our Jaclyn Allen gets to deliver the good news to another family needing a little good news.
MOLINE, Ill. — A group of juveniles was allegedly involved in a string of crimes involving a stolen vehicle, ghost gun and reckless driving Wednesday through the Illinois Quad Cities, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, police were called to the 4700...
You’ve probably seen the video by now. The one where a red Chevrolet Silverado gets tossed and turned in a tornado near Rio Rancho, Texas before flipping over and finally landing upright, allowing the driver to flee the storm. It’s wild footage that captured plenty of eyeballs when posted...
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Jordan W. Hurst, 20, of Sterling, died Thursday after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Sterling police were called to the scene around 11 a.m. at the intersection of E. Lincolnway (IL Route 2) and River Road. Officers identified Hurst as the driver of the motorcycle.
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person was killed in a house fire early Friday morning in Madison County, Illinois. The fire was at a home on Franco Lane. Fire officials were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. When officials arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and the victim was inside the home. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.
