DEPOT DAYS CAR SHOW DONATION - TEEN TURF

(Atlantic) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donated $500 to the Kiwanis bike helmet project. “We have teamed up with the Kiwanis on this project for years because it holds a special place in our hearts,” said Melanie Petty. “Trevor was one of the first recipients of a bike helmet when they started this program. What an amazing gift they have provided 3rd graders over the years!”

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO