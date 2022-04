With the start of the Spring sports season, it is time for our first Athlete of the Week nominations. This is week one of nominations for the spring sports calendar. Nominees were chosen from a variety of sports. Below are the list of nominees. Readers can vote for the nominees at the bottom of this article. You can vote more than once. Results are released every Monday at hillsdale.net before being published in print. Results articles are available to our subscribers.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO