ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster City, IA

“Schoolhouse Rock” comes to Prem Sahai Auditorium for three shows this weekend.

By Pat Powers
kqradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Webster City High School presents its spring musical,”Schoolhouse Rock” this weekend for three performances. Over 20 students will be on and off stage...

www.kqradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Roderick “Pooh” Clark Dies: Member Of ’90s Boy Band Hi-Five Was 49

Click here to read the full article. Roderick “Pooh” Clark, an original member of the ’90s R&B boy band Hi-Five who was paralyzed in a 1993 car crash, died Sunday. He was 49. His death was announced on the band’s official Facebook page. A cause was not disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Jonathan Kinloch, the band’s former manager, wrote on Facebook: “We were blessed and had a great time as a family. A huge part of what made it fun, was because of Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark. He was the serious member, who made sure that the guys together worked...
MUSIC
95 Rock KKNN

The Most Famous Concerts in the History at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Spring is in the air and you can already feel summer starting to wake from the long slumber of a Colorado winter. Without getting too excited too soon, it means barbecues, brewery patio days and flip flop weather is ahead. It also means it's time to start getting ready for some outdoor live entertainment again; specifically speaking, more amazing summer shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Webster City, IA
American Songwriter

New Expansive Willie Nelson Box Set Announced

For fans of the Outlaw Country singer, Willie Nelson, there is a new box set to get you excited. Yes, Vinyl Me, Please has announced the new VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson to celebrate the legendary artist’s seven-decade career and the 60th anniversary of his first LP release.
ENTERTAINMENT
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
96.9 WOUR

1st Car Show Of Spring This Weekend: Hot Rods Coming To NYS Fairgrounds

You know spring is here when the first car show happens in Central New York. Pile in the car, it is happening this weekend. While we are still getting damp and cool days, the warmer days aren't all too far away. However, with those dreary days happening, you'll need a little bit of a lift me up and this weekend could be just that. Year round, the New York State Fairgrounds hosts events, and this weekend is no different, except this weekend you'll see the first car show of the season.
SYRACUSE, NY
101.5 WPDH

WPDH Classic Rock Elite Weekend

It's Classic Rock Madness all weekend on WPDH. Well Spring is definitely in the air. And this weekend, the Hudson Valley is in for a treat on the airwaves. Everyone knows about March Madness of course. NCAA March Madness is a single elimination college basketball tournament played in the United States each spring, currently featuring 68 teams from the Division 1 level of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association), to determine the national championship. It's become one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Hudson Valley. It's estimated that tens of millions of Americans participate in a bracket pool contest every year. We're feeling March Madness around here as well, but at the Home of Rock and Roll it's more like Classic Rock Madness!
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prem Sahai Auditorium#Abc#Showtime
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Celebrated With Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set

Willie Nelson fans, rejoice! A new vinyl box set that celebrates the country music icon’s 60 years in the music industry will be heading to store shelves soon. According to Rolling Stone, Vinyl Me, Please’s VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson box set will span from the singer and songwriter’s 1965 Country Willie (His Own Songs) to other masterpieces. This includes 1971 Yesterday’s Wine; 1975’s Red Headed Stranger; 1978’s Stardust; and 1982’s Always on My Mind.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Bobbie Nelson, Piano-Playing Sister Of Willie Nelson, Dies At 91

She was a pianist and singer with Willie Nelson as a family band. Willie Nelson’s first concert after her death was in part a tribute to her memory. Country music artist and pianist Bobbie Nelson has died at the age of 91. She died on March 10 in Austin, Texas. Her family announced via social media that she passed away “peacefully and surrounded by family,” though the post did not specify the cause of death. Bobbie, together with brother Willie Nelson, 88, made up the family band Willie Nelson and Family.
MUSIC
Frank Mastropolo

Doin' That Crazy Hand Jive with Johnny Otis

Johnny Otis earned the title Godfather of Rhythm and Blues through decades of work as a record producer, bandleader, DJ, talent scout, label owner and TV host. Otis is best remembered for his 1958 Top 10 hit, “Willie and the Hand Jive.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
loudersound.com

Ann Wilson launches dramatic version of Queen's Love Of My Life

Ann Wilson has launched a dramatic version of Queen's 1975 song Love Of My Life. The song – a duet with country star and Glenn Frey stand-in Vince Gill – is taken from the Heart singer's new album Fierce Bliss. "I had the idea for the Queen song...
MUSIC
Sioux City Journal

Puddle of Mudd coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- The post-grunge sensation Puddle of Mudd will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem on June 3. Formed in 1991, Puddle of Mudd has sold more than seven million albums and has had a string of number one singles like "She Hates Me," "Blurry" and "Famous." Their sixth studio album, "Welcome to Galvania," is slated to be released this year.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Rolling Stone

Tim Heidecker Taps Into Nineties Teen Nostalgia For New Album ‘High School’

Click here to read the full article. Hoping to get to the root of his unfinished business with his nineties teenagehood, Tim Heidecker is heading back to high school. The comic actor will release his latest retrospective solo album fittingly titled High School on June 24. The first stop on his journey to the past comes on the record’s lead single “Buddy.” The “Buddy” music video lands Heidecker in a nondescript shopping strip parking lot that could realistically be anywhere, but for him it’s a call back to the Allentown, Pennsylvania area he adventured as a teen. Here, his reflections on...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson and Vince Gill duet on a spellbinding rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life

Ann Wilson has released the latest single from her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss – a gorgeous rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life, for which she’s recruited country singer-songwriter Vince Gill. Over some swelling, cinematic soundscapes, the track’s opening exchanges are dominated by Wilson’s emotive vocals...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Honoring Prince on the Sixth Anniversary of His Death

One of the greatest musicians of all time, Prince, passed away six years ago today. A true cultural icon, the impact of the late superstar still echoes across current musicians, while his anthems continue to receive plays worldwide. Prince Rodgers Nelson was born on June 7, 1958, signing to Warner...
THEATER & DANCE
SeattlePI

L7 tickets are on sale right now, so snag your tickets before they sell out

Catch L7 live in concert! (David Crotty / Contributor via getty) Ah yes, ‘tis the time in life when the bands we grow up with start doing anniversary tours — and right now, L7 has announced they’re coming back to Seattle just in time for the 30th anniversary of their 1992 album “Bricks Are Heavy.” Taking the stage are each of the all-female rock band’s group members: Suzi Gardner and Donita Sparks on guitar and vocals, Jennifer Finch on bass and vocals, and Demetra Plakas on drums and vocals. And you’re going to want to head online ASAP, because although the concert isn’t until late October, the tickets go on sale today.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy