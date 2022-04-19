Police Chief update Spring 2022

Argyle ISD will host a farewell reception Thursday honoring the district’s outgoing police chief, Paul Cairney. Cairney was named the interim AISD police chief in October 2014 and in May 2015, the “interim” was removed from his title. He has accepted another position in another state. “(Cairney)...
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's current Deputy Police Chief Eric Stewart will assume the role of interim police chief on April 2 following the departure of current chief Bob Ticer. Ticer announced late last month that he was leaving to become the new chief for the Prescott Valley Police Department....
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) is mourning the loss of former Police Chief Frazier Bolton. Bolton was the second Black police chief in the City of Hattiesburg. He served from 2007 to 2015. “On behalf of the Hattiesburg Police Department, we want to send out sincerest condolences to the Bolton family, […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Citronelle Police Department Chief was arrested Friday morning. According to a jail log, John Tyler Norris, 43, was arrested Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. after turning himself in. Norris was charged with assault in the 3rd degree. Twenty-six minutes after turning himself in he was released on bond which […]
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday.
The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo.
Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together.
It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green.
Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway.
No further information was released.
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
The owner of a Michigan-based trucking company is free on bail after DEA agents arrested him on gun and drug charges after raiding his home and businesses last week. In the criminal complaint, Zijad Balic, 35, of Macomb Township, was released on $100,000 unsecured bail on Friday, two days after being charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
Missouri drivers are going green, and we ain't talking Teslas -- it's whole lotta ganja scattered all over an interstate, making for a very slow and chill commute ... on 4/20, no less!. Ya heard that right! State troopers found quite the scene when they responded to a 3-car crash...
SEBASTIAN — State troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left two Weslaco residents dead just south of the Cameron and Willacy County lines. A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Spark carrying two passengers was northbound on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone on FM 506 when it struck a Chevrolet Camaro at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Thursday.
HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
Don’t underestimate Oliver Lipinski because of his age — he already has an impressive level of knowledge that’s sure to make him an excellent firefighter. Recognizing this about himself as they passed by a fire station, he let his parents know that he’d like to join the fire department. Lucky for the 3-year-old, there was a recruitment campaign underway, and his parents were happy to help him.
Sheriff’s telecommunicator Christina Lee calmly radioed information to deputies responding to a plane crash that killed seven church members onboard May 29, 2021 at Percy Priest Lake. Lee remained confident as she received and processed a significant amount of information that day, said Sgt. Alicia Frogge. “She never showed...
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person was killed in a house fire early Friday morning in Madison County, Illinois. The fire was at a home on Franco Lane. Fire officials were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. When officials arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and the victim was inside the home. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.
