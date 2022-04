BEAVER FALLS — Riley Baker hunched over the iPhone in awe. Sitting on a wooden bench on the observation floor of the indoor recreation facility at Brady’s Run Park, Beaver Area High School’s 76-year-old head girls’ and boys’ tennis coach pointed to several individuals in the black and white image on the screen in his hands. One by one, he recalled their names and other details about their lives. “Is that me there? It is, huh?” he...

BEAVER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO