New baseballs and softballs aren’t diamonds, but they are becoming more rare than they used. And more expensive. High schools in Illinois are dealing with the rising prices of sports equipment, particularly baseballs and softballs, but also other sporting goods. Teams and coaches are taking extra measures to get the most out of equipment — and also working ahead to make sure ongoing delivery issues don't affect the 2022-23 school year.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO