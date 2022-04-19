ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains Writers Series to Feature Author Tosca Lee

Cover picture for the articleThe reading will begin at 2 p.m. in the lounge on the second floor of the Humanities Building at Wayne State College, followed by the Fiction Slam in the evening. Wayne State College’s Language and Literature Department, the School of Arts and Humanities, and the WSC Press are pleased to hold...

