Believe it or not, May is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: No, not the Kentucky Derby. No, not the PGA Championship either. OK, OK, so it can mean several things, but right now we’re talking about The Great American Race; the one and only Indianapolis 500. This week drivers returned to the Brickyard for a two-day test session but were met with some slick track conditions, specifically exiting pit lane where three drivers, including four-time Indy 500 champ Helio Castroneves, were sent for a spin.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO