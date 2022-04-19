ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Otter Open House Is a Chance to Learn About & Maybe Spot One of These Playful Critters

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun 4/24 @ noon-3pm We’re so excited to hear that river otters are coming back to so many parts of Northeast Ohio! There’s almost nothing cuter than...

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Otter#Otters#Critters#Otter Open House#Sun 4 24 Noon 3pm
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
studyfinds.org

Dog personality types: Which one does your pooch have?

NEW YORK — It turns out plenty of dog owners may have telepathic skills! Seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds. According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74 percent are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time. Similarly, 71 percent feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
97.5 KISS FM

Adorable Cat Poses Like a Centerfold in Adoption Profile Picture

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got another great cat up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Hubert is a bundle of energy and LOVES playing with the small dogs in his current home. He will cuddle with them, wrestle with them, and genuinely loves just about any attention he can receive.
PETS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

PETS OF THE WEEK

TONKS is a 5-year-old spayed female dog. This chocolate and white Terrier/Pitt Bull mix is looking for a forever home. Tonks' adoption number is 111908P. PEGGY is a 7-month-old female domestic shorthair cat. This pretty brown and white tabby needs a loving family to take her in. Peggy's adoption number is 020408Q.
PETS
pethelpful.com

6 German Shepherd Dog-Training Tips

James Livingood has been a dog sitter for several years. He has written numerous articles and a book about the topic because he loves dogs. Some dog breeds are more difficult to train than others. One example of a trainable yet sometimes challenging breed is the German Shepherd. This breed...
PETS
WRDW-TV

Local animal shelter has new play area for dogs

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new project at the SPCA Albrecht Center is nearly finished. People who work there say they raised $50,000 to make it happen. One pup, Cinderella, is already experiencing why this new play yard is so important. It’s like a dream. “She’s having a blast....
PETS
pethelpful.com

Blue Dog Breeds: What Makes Them So Beautiful?

Chantelle has been an animal lover her entire life and is now in a committed relationship with a 4-year-old Toy Poodle, Izze. When selecting the breed of your next pet, the experts at Animal Planet recommend you ask yourself the following questions:. What energy level do you want your new...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy