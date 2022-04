Council will meet with planning commission and airport commission for joint information workshop. – Next Tuesday, the Paso Robles City Council will conduct a special joint information workshop with the Paso Robles Planning Commission and the Paso Robles Airport Commission to discuss nonbinding letters of intent for the spaceport, as well as receive a presentation on the spaceport’s license preliminary technical review.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO