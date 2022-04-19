ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kyrie Irving fined $50,000 for actions in Game 1 vs. Celtics

By Nick Schwartz
 1 day ago
Kyrie Irving’s on-court antics Game 1, both when the clock was running and when he was firing back at rowdy Celtics fans, made for must-watch TV.

Irving flipped his middle finger toward Celtics fans multiple times in Game 1, and explained after the game that there was only “so much you can take” before responding. The heckling seemed to ignite his game, and he scored 18 points in the final quarter, nearly carrying the Nets to a thrilling win.

In addition to his on-court gestures, Irving was also caught on camera directing an expletive towards fans as he headed toward the Nets locker room, and later used profane language in his post-game press conference. All incidents could have individually drawn fines, and NBA has imposed a fine of $50,000. As noted by Bobby Marks, that is the maximum allowable fine before a player can file a grievance.

