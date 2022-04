When Glenn Caston came to Xavier University as head coach for the emerging sport of competitive cheer in 2017, there wasn’t much of a team in place. “We only had seven cheerleaders, no uniforms, and no official head coach,” Caston said. As a former student and cheer squad member at Tulane University, he knew what it would take to bring the program to a higher level.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO