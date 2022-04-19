Johnny Depp Testified Against Amber Heard In Court & He Said Her Claims Are 'Heinous'

Johnny Depp testified for the first time in his court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday, when he claimed that he has never struck her "in any way."

"Nothing of the kind ever happened," he said in court, per The Associated Press. “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way. Nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, are suing each other in Virginia over dueling defamation allegations. Depp alleges that his ex-wife hurt his career with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she claims to have been a victim of domestic violence. Heard didn’t name Depp in the piece but his lawyers say it clearly suggested he was the alleged abuser.

Depp is suing her for allegedly ruining his reputation and costing him work in films such as the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Heard says she told the truth in the article, and she’s suing Depp for allegedly smearing her reputation with their bitter public fight.

"I am obsessed with the truth," Depp said in court on Tuesday. He added that Heard's allegations are "heinous" and are "not based in any species of truth."

The trial is expected to sort out the lawsuits all at once.

Several of Depp’s friends, family members and employees have testified that they saw Heard physically attack him on multiple occasions.

Heard’s lawyers have told the court that he physically and sexually assaulted her several times, often while drunk.

Their former couple's therapist also testified that they were engaged in "mutual abuse," BBC News reports.

Heard and Depp were married in 2015 but they split up several months later. They’ve been trading accusations and lawsuits ever since, in a bitter and high-profile public feud.

Depp lost a lawsuit last year against a U.K. tabloid that described him as a “wife beater.” A judge said at the time that the paper’s claims were “substantially true.”

The current civil trial has been running for over a week and Heard is expected to testify before it wraps up.

Several other celebrities, including Elon Musk, Paul Bettany and James Franco, have also been listed as potential witnesses.