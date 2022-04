LONDON -- One is an academy graduate without a Premier League goal to his name all season, the other is a £97.5million striker signed to win his team the title. Both are out of favour and may well be playing their football at different clubs next season after publicly voicing concerns about how they are being utilised, yet Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah -- the 22-year-old making only his 13th top-flight start -- outshone pedigree heavyweight Romelu Lukaku to breathe fresh life into the Gunners' top-four hopes with a brace in Wednesday's 4-2 win at Chelsea.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO