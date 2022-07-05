ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Tested ‘The Holy Grail of Acne Serums’ & It Cleared Up My Face in a Week—Get it For 30% Off

By Summer Cartwright
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have acneic skin, I’m sure you know how annoying it is when yet another brand touts yet another miracle product that’ll help treat your bumps and zits overnight . Trust me, I’m on the same boat. I started getting acne when I was quite literally 11 years old (Thank you, genetics!! Thank you, puberty!!) and have had to deal with it ever since. Even after testing Spironolactone and going on Accutane for half a year, I’ve still struggled with flares of cystic pimples, whiteheads and clogged pores. So I want you to trust me when I say that I’ve found a serum that actually genuinely works with my skin.

It’s from Peace Out Skincare, that TikTok-loved brand responsible for those impressively gross pore strips and the dark spot treatment serum that works overnight—I tried that, too—and it helped combat and treat an extremely bad cystic flare in just over a week.

I started using this serum once a night for a couple of days to test how it would work with my skin. Those of you with sensitive skin like me know that acne treatments can sometimes worsen your skin issues by overly drying out your skin and stripping it of all those essential oils. This one didn’t do that—I kept my same routine of a gentle exfoliating cleanser and CeraVe moisturizer .

After doing that trial run, I started adding the serum to my morning routine (same as night, but with vitamin C serum and SPF as well), and without even thinking about it, a few days went by and a few terrible cysts were gone. Not to mention, the normal zits and bumps went away, too.

I know a bunch of brands tout success like this, but I genuinely mean that this acne serum worked wonders on my skin. It’s been about a month since starting to use this twice a day and my skin looks so much better than before. My boyfriend has noticed, my friends have noticed and my Zoom screen has noticed.

What’s more, you can get this beloved acne serum for 30 percent off today (along with the rest of Peace Out’s products). All you have to do is add it to your virtual cart and the price drop will show up immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kN7RE_0fDy7l6k00

This treatment has not only helped get rid of these bumps but also has helped get rid of scarring . See, I’m a skin-picker, and when there’s something juicy on my face, I can’t function until I get it out. This obviously is not a good thing to do since it leads to annoying scars, but I can’t help myself. Well, since this serum stops those big boy zits from surfacing, I no longer have something to pick at. I’m touching my face so much less often and my skin is living in tranquility.

The serum itself is made with salicylic acid, niacinamide, zinc and vitamin C. Salicylic acid is great for sucking up gunk from our pores and preventing future oil and skin build-up, while zinc and niacinamide help brighten dark spots and prevent the buildup of sebum . Vitamin C, as we know, is a heavy hitter for color correcting and zapping zits. This foursome works together to form a truly effective, yet surprisingly gentle acne serum that acts fast.

In fact, a consumer study found that 97 percent of users said their skin looked clearer after using the serum for just one single week. I can obviously attest to this, but other reviewers have, too. Just check out the before and after photos .

“My skin has completely changed since I started using this! My pores are smaller, skin is clearer, and I finally have radiant and even skin tone,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “So amazing!”



Peace Out Acne Serum $23.80 (originally $34)


Buy Now

Another called it the ‘ Holy Grail of serums ‘ adding that: “I LOVE this serum. First, the smell is amazing. The product is very smooth and leaves your skin super soft. I feel my skin as a more even texture. I wear this under my makeup. I work at a hospital so breakouts have been bad since Covid started. I have seen a reduction for sure. I also used it after I wash my face at night. I am slowly seeing results and will be buying the bigger bottle for sure. “

If you’ve ever struggled with acne, or simply want to prevent any future bumps from arising, this is the one product you can depend on. Trust me, I’ve practically tried them all.

