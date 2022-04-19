ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

What the Food Sector Needs To Know About Reducing Sodium


 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSodium is an essential micronutrient, but the amount we need is small. Three slices of bread or one teaspoon of table salt will do it, and chances are your daily sodium intake is far greater. More than 90% of Americans consume too much sodium, which can lead to hypertension, high blood...



Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
Who What Wear

11 Foods That Will Get Your Gut Health Back on Track

When it comes to gut health, you probably know by now that it's important. And if you didn't, well, now you do. The state of your gut affects so many different parts and systems of your body, not only your digestive system but also your mental health, skin, immune system, and more. So yeah, you want to make sure your gut is in good shape.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Food Safety
Health
Public Health
Mashed

Foods That Can Actually Become Toxic When Reheated

If you are someone who cooks often, it's hard to not end up with leftovers. You might be feeding other people in addition to yourself, or you might just be cooking for one. Either way, it's hard to anticipate how much food will be eaten. Plus, leftovers don't seem like the worst outcome — at least that's one less meal to cook in the future, right? Well, wrong, actually. Certain foods should never be kept as leftovers, much less reheated for a second meal.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

FDA Shares 2 Fruit Recalls

Two companies announced fruit snack recalls for the same reason last week. SunTree Snack Foods LLC of Phoenix recalled dried sweetened strawberries, while A&C Best Food Trading Inc. of New York City recalled its "Wife Plum" product. Both were recalled due to undeclared sulfites. People with sensitivity to sulfites may experience severe or life-threatening reactions if they eat these products.
ECONOMY
One Green Planet

Plant-Based Foods With the Highest Omega-3 Fatty Acids

It seems these days fat is all the craze, and the most popular of all is no doubt omega-3. Why? Well, omega-6 and omega-3, stars of the polyunsaturated fatty acids, play countering roles, with omega 6 helping to provide inflammation and blood-clotting, such as in the treatment of wounds, while omega-3 reduces inflammation and is an anti-coagulant. We need both, and ideally at about a one-to-one ratio. Unfortunately, modern diets are skewed greatly in favor of omega-6, such that healthy eaters concerned with fat must seek out omega-3 (and reduce omega-6) to balance things. This is what has made eating fish or taking those fish fat pills such a high-demand habit, that could be destroying our oceans. Fortunately, you don’t have to rely on fish to get omega-3s. Here are a few plant-based choices, and some recipes to add to your repertoire, to get you started.
NUTRITION
Popculture

Fish Linked to Recent Listeria Outbreak

Health official are investigating a possible link between smoked fish and a recent listeria outbreak. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Food Standards Agency, and Food Standards Scotland are investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to smoked fish that sickened at least a dozen people in several countries. According...
FOOD SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Recall alert: Milk of Magnesia’s parent company issues recall

The parent company of Milk of Magnesia is recalling 10 lots of the product because of microbial contamination. In a news release issued Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Plastikon Healthcare LLC is voluntarily recalling the products, which were distributed at the hospital, clinic and patient level.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Don’t eat Kinder products linked to salmonella over Easter, officials warn

Kinder chocolate products linked to a salmonella outbreak should not be consumed over the Easter weekend, health officials have warned. A “rapid outbreak assessment” released by the European Food Safety Authority and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said it had matched the same salmonella strain currently infecting people to samples taken from a factory in Belgium last December.
FOOD SAFETY

