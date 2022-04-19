ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Clarkson University Senior Receives Ph.D. Fellowship from Cornell

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarkson University senior Herbert D. Fountain, a biomolecular science and biology major from Little Falls, N.Y., has received the McNair SUNY Graduate Diversity Fellowship from Cornell University, where he has been accepted into the biological and biomedical sciences Ph.D. program. The McNair Fellowship is awarded to top applicants from...

