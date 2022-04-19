ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Exosomal PD-L1 confers chemoresistance and promotes tumorigenic properties in esophageal cancer cells via upregulating STAT3/miR-21

By Haojie Wang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemotherapy resistance remains a major obstacle in the treatment of esophageal cancer. Previous researches have shown that an increase in exosomal PD-L1 expression was positively associated with a more advanced clinical stage, a poorer prognosis as well as drug resistance in patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). To explore the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover gene mutation that signals aggressive melanoma

Mutation of a gene called ARID2 plays a role in increasing the chance that melanoma, a deadly skin cancer, will turn dangerously metastatic, Mount Sinai researchers report. The findings suggest that patients whose melanoma tumors have an ARID2 mutation may have a more aggressive cancer and may need to be treated differently, according to a study published in Cell Reports in April.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Exosomal Pd L1#Escc#Ec 9706r#Stattic#Pten
MedicalXpress

Assessing the invasive and metastatic potential of cancer cells from a tissue section

Rac and Cdc42 are well-studied low molecular weight G proteins that regulate the ability of cancer cells to move, which is called their motility and invasive capacity. The more active these molecules are, the greater the ability of cancer cells to move. This also makes it more likely that diseased cells will invade and metastasize in blood and lymph vessels.
CANCER
Nature.com

KMT2C deficiency promotes small cell lung cancer metastasis through DNMT3A-mediated epigenetic reprogramming

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is notorious for its early and frequent metastases, which contribute to it as a recalcitrant malignancy. To understand the molecular mechanisms underlying SCLC metastasis, we generated SCLC mouse models with orthotopically transplanted genome-edited lung organoids and performed multiomics analyses. We found that a deficiency of KMT2C, a histone H3 lysine 4 methyltransferase frequently mutated in extensive-stage SCLC, promoted multiple-organ metastases in mice. Metastatic and KMT2C-deficient SCLC displayed both histone and DNA hypomethylation. Mechanistically, KMT2C directly regulated the expression of DNMT3A, a de novo DNA methyltransferase, through histone methylation. Forced DNMT3A expression restrained metastasis of KMT2C-deficient SCLC through repressing metastasis-promoting MEIS/HOX genes. Further, S-(5"²-adenosyl)-l-methionine, the common cofactor of histone and DNA methyltransferases, inhibited SCLC metastasis. Thus, our study revealed a concerted epigenetic reprogramming of KMT2C- and DNMT3A-mediated histone and DNA hypomethylation underlying SCLC metastasis, which suggested a potential epigenetic therapeutic vulnerability.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Team Tests Novel Therapy Designed To Treat Metastasis in Pancreatic Cancer

Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are testing an experimental treatment for metastatic cancer focusing on pancreatic cancer. Metastasis, the condition when cancer cells spread beyond the original tumor, is the “worst enemy” of cancer patients, said Wei R. Chen, Ph.D., the Stephenson Chair and Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Gallogly College of Engineering.
CANCER
Nature.com

xCT contributes to colorectal cancer tumorigenesis through upregulation of the MELK oncogene and activation of the AKT/mTOR cascade

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most commonly diagnosed and deadly malignant tumors globally, and its occurrence and progression are closely related to the poor histological features and complex molecular characteristics among patients. It is urgent to identify specific biomarkers for effective treatment of CRC. In this study, we performed comprehensive experiments to validate the role of xCT expression in CRC tumorigenesis and stemness and confirmed xCT knockdown significantly suppressed the proliferation, migration, and stemness of CRC cells in vitro and effectively inhibited CRC tumorigenesis and metastasis in vivo. In addition, bioinformatic analysis and luciferase assays were used to identify E2F1 as a critical upstream transcription factor of SLC7A11 (the gene encoding for xCT) that facilitated CRC progression and cell stemness. Subsequent RNA sequencing, western blotting, rescue assay, and immunofluorescence assays revealed MELK directly co-expressed with xCT in CRC cells, and its upregulation significantly attenuated E2F1/xCT-mediated tumorigenesis and stemness in CRC. Further molecular mechanism exploration confirmed that xCT knockdown may exert an antitumor effect by controlling the activation of MELK-mediated Akt/mTOR signaling. Erastin, a specific inhibitor of xCT, was also proven to effectively inhibit CRC tumorigenesis and cell stemness. Altogether, our study showed that E2F1/xCT is a promising therapeutic target of CRC that promotes tumorigenesis and cell stemness. Erastin is also an effective antitumoral agent for CRC.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Bone mesenchymal stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles containing NORAD promote osteosarcoma by miR-30c-5p

Osteosarcoma is a bone tumor that often affects children, adolescents and young people. Non-coding RNA activated by DNA damage (NORAD) can promote the proliferation of cancer cells in multiple tumors. Thus, the current study set out to explore the role of NORAD derived from extracellular vesicles (EVs) of bone mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) in osteosarcoma. First, NORAD was highly expressed in osteosarcoma cells and tissues, which might be associated with the progression and metastasis of osteosarcoma. We isolated EVs from the characterized BMSCs, and found that NORAD was transferred from BMSCs to osteosarcoma cells via EVs in the co-culture system. Consequently, NORAD delivered by BMSC-derived EVs promoted the proliferation and invasion of osteosarcoma cells. Subsequently, bioinformatics analyses suggested potential binding relationship between NORAD and microRNA-30c-5p (miR-30c-5p) as well as between miR-30c-5p and Krueppel-like factor 10 (KLF10), and the results of which were further verified by dual luciferase reporter gene assay, RNA immunoprecipitation, and RNA pull-down assay. Mechanistically, NORAD acted as a sponge of miR-30c-5p and up-regulated the expression of KLF10 where miR-30-c-5p mimic declined the effect induced by NORAD on cancer cells. The osteosarcoma cells were injected into mice to develop tumor growth and metastasis models. In these two models, injection of BMSC-EVs elevated NORAD expression and KLF10 but reduced miR-30c-5p expression, whereby suppressing tumor growth and lung metastasis. To conclude, BMSC-EVs deliver NORAD to osteosarcoma cells to regulate the miR-30c-5p/KLF10 axis, thereby accelerating the progression and metastasis of osteosarcoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

NEDD9 links anaplastic thyroid cancer stemness to chromosomal instability through integrated centrosome asymmetry and DNA sensing regulation

Stemness and chromosomal instability (CIN) are two common contributors to intratumor heterogeneity and therapy relapse in advanced cancer, but their interplays are poorly defined. Here, in anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), we show that ALDH+ stem-like cancer cells possess increased CIN-tolerance owing to transcriptional upregulation of the scaffolding protein NEDD9. Thyroid patient tissues and transcriptomic data reveals NEDD9/ALDH1A3 to be co-expressed and co-upregulated in ATC. Compared to bulk ALDHâˆ’ cells, ALDH+ cells were highly efficient at propagating CIN due to their intrinsic tolerance of both centrosome amplification and micronuclei. ALDH+ cells mitigated the fitness-impairing effects of centrosome amplification by partially inactivating supernumerary centrosomes. Meanwhile, ALDH+ cells also mitigated cell death caused by micronuclei-mediated type 1 interferon secretion by suppressing the expression of the DNA-sensor protein STING. Both mechanisms of CIN-tolerance were lost upon RNAi-mediated NEDD9 silencing. Both in vitro and in vivo, NEDD9-depletion attenuated stemness, CIN, cell/tumor growth, while enhancing paclitaxel effectiveness. Collectively, these findings reveal that ATC progression can involve an ALDH1A3/NEDD9-regulated program linking their stemness to CIN-tolerance that could be leveraged for ATC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrated DNA and RNA sequencing reveals early drivers involved in metastasis of gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is the second cause of cancer-related death and metastasis is an important cause of death. Considering difficulties in searching for metastatic driver mutations, we tried a novel strategy here. We conducted an integrative genomic analysis on GC and identified early drivers lead to metastasis. Whole-exome sequencing (WES), transcriptomes sequencing and targeted-exome sequencing (TES) were performed on tumors and matched normal tissues from 432 Chinese GC patients, especially the comparative analysis between higher metastatic-potential (HMP) group with T1 stage and lymph-node metastasis, and lower metastatic-potential (LMP) group without lymph-nodes or distant metastasis. HMP group presented higher mutation load and heterogeneity, enrichment in immunosuppressive signaling, more immune cell infiltration than LMP group. An integrated mRNA-lncRNA signature based on differentially expressed genes was constructed and its prognostic value was better than traditional TNM stage. We identified 176 candidate prometastatic mutations by WES and selected 8 genes for following TES. Mutated TP53 and MADCAM1 were significantly associated with poor metastasis-free survival. We further demonstrated that mutated MADCAM1 could not only directly promote cancer cells migration, but also could trigger tumor metastasis by establishing immunosuppressive microenvironment, including promoting PD-L1-mediated immune escape and reprogramming tumor-associated macrophages by regulating CCL2 through Akt/mTOR axis. In conclusion, GCs with different metastatic-potential are distinguishable at the genetic level and we revealed a number of potential metastatic driver mutations. Driver mutations in early-onset metastatic GC could promote metastasis by establishing an immunosuppressive microenvironment. This study provided possibility for future target therapy of GC.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Is Oropharyngeal Cancer?

Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer. It is a malignant condition of the oropharynx, which is the middle part of the pharynx (throat), behind the mouth. The term, malignant refers to the condition of uncontrolled growth of cells that turns out to be harmful. Oropharyngeal cancer...
CANCER
Nature.com

Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A stop-gain mutation in GXYLT1 promotes metastasis of colorectal cancer via the MAPK pathway

Genomic instability plays a key role in the initiation and progression of colorectal cancer (CRC). Although cancer driver genes in CRC have been well characterized, identifying novel genes associated with carcinogenesis and treatment remains challenging because of tumor heterogeneity. Here, we analyzed the genomic alterations of 45 samples from CRC patients in northern China by whole-exome sequencing. In addition to the identification of six well-known CRC driver genes (APC, TP53, KRAS, FBXW7, PIK3CA, and PABPC), two tumor-related genes (MTCH2 and HSPA6) were detected, along with RRP7A and GXYLT1, which have not been previously linked to cancer. GXYLT1 was mutated in 40% (18/45) of the samples in our cohort. Functionally, GXYLT1 promoted migration and invasion in vitro and metastasis in vivo, while the GXYLT1S212* mutant induced significantly greater effect. Furthermore, both GXYLT1 and GXYLT1S212* interacted with ERK2. GXYLT1 induced metastasis via a mechanism involving the Notch and MAPK pathways, whereas the GXYLT1S212* mutant mainly promoted metastasis by activating the MAPK pathway. We propose that GXYLT1 acts as a novel metastasis-associated driver gene and GXYLT1S212* might serve as a potential indicator for therapies targeting the MAPK pathway in CRC.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify therapeutic target for aggressive blood cancer

A new study published today in the journal Genes & Development reveals a gene that normally suppresses the formation of tumors but is reprogrammed at the onset of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), an aggressive type of blood cancer that is responsible for 5-15% of all types of leukemia. The findings...
CANCER
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of the novel SHP2 degrader SHP2-D26, alone or in combination, against lung cancer is associated with modulation of p70S6K/S6, Bim and Mcl-1

SHP2, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, plays a critical role in fully activating oncogenic signaling pathways such as Ras/MAPK downstream of cell surface tyrosine receptors (e.g., EGFR), which are often activated in human cancers, and thus has emerged as an attractive cancer therapeutic target. This study focused on evaluating the therapeutic potential of the novel SHP2 degrader, SHP2-D26 (D26), either alone or in combination, against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. While all tested NSCLC cell lines responded to D26 with IC50s of < 8 Î¼M, a few cell lines (4/14) were much more sensitive than others with IC50s of â‰¤"‰4 Î¼M. There was no clear association between basal levels of SHP2 and cell sensitivities to D26. Moreover, D26 rapidly and potently decreased SHP2 levels in different NSCLC cell lines in a sustained way regardless of cell sensitivities to D26, suggesting that additional factors may impact cell response to D26. We noted that suppression of p70S6K/S6, but not ERK1/2, was associated with cell responses to D26. In the sensitive cell lines, D26 effectively increased Bim levels while decreasing Mcl-1 levels accompanied with the induction of apoptosis. When combined with the third generation EGFR inhibitor, osimertinib (AZD9291), synergistic effects on decreasing the survival of different osimertinib-resistant cell lines were observed with enhanced induction of apoptosis. Although D26 alone exerted moderate inhibition of the growth of NSCLC xenografts, the combination of osimertinib and D26 effectively inhibited the growth of osimertinib-resistant xenografts, suggesting promising efficacy in overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib.
CANCER
Nature.com

Exploration of a modified stage for pN0 colon cancer patients

Exploring a modified stage (mStage) for pN0 colon cancer patients. 39,637 pN0 colon cancer patients were collected from the SEER database (2010"“2015) (development cohort) and 455 pN0 colon cancer patients from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University (2011"“2015) (validation cohort). The optimal lymph nodes examined (LNE) stratification for cancer-specific survival (CSS) was obtained by X-tile software in the development cohort. LNE is combined with conventional T stage to form the mStage. The novel N stage was built based on the LNE (N0a: LNE"‰â‰¥"‰26, N0b: LNE"‰="‰11"“25 and N0c: LNE"‰â‰¤"‰10). The mStage include mStageA (T1N0a, T1N0b, T1N0c and T2N0a), mStageB (T2N0b, T2N0c and T3N0a), mStageC (T3N0b), mStageD (T3N0c, T4aN0a and T4bN0a), mStageE (T4aN0b and T4bN0b) and mStageF (T4aN0c and T4bN0c). Cox regression model showed that mStage was an independent prognostic factor. AUC showed that the predictive accuracy of mStage was better than the conventional T stage for 5-year CSS in the development (0.700 vs. 0.678, P"‰<"‰0.001) and validation cohort (0.649 vs. 0.603, P"‰="‰0.018). The C-index also showed that mStage had a superior model-fitting. Besides, calibration curves for 3-year and 5-year CSS revealed good consistencies between observed and predicted survival rates. For pN0 colon cancer patients, mStage might be superior to conventional T stage in predicting the prognosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Efficacies of FAEV and EMA/CO regimens as primary treatment for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia

Guidelines recommend etoposide, methotrexate, actinomycin D (EMA)/cyclophosphamide, vincristine (CO) as first-line treatment for high-risk gestational trophoblastic neoplasia (GTN). However, the floxuridine, actinomycin D, etoposide and vincristine (FAEV) regimen is commonly used to treat these patients in China. We conducted a randomised controlled trial to compare the efficacies and toxicities of FAEV and EMA/CO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy