Exosomal PD-L1 confers chemoresistance and promotes tumorigenic properties in esophageal cancer cells via upregulating STAT3/miR-21

Osteosarcoma is a bone tumor that often affects children, adolescents and young people. Non-coding RNA activated by DNA damage (NORAD) can promote the proliferation of cancer cells in multiple tumors. Thus, the current study set out to explore the role of NORAD derived from extracellular vesicles (EVs) of bone mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) in osteosarcoma. First, NORAD was highly expressed in osteosarcoma cells and tissues, which might be associated with the progression and metastasis of osteosarcoma. We isolated EVs from the characterized BMSCs, and found that NORAD was transferred from BMSCs to osteosarcoma cells via EVs in the co-culture system. Consequently, NORAD delivered by BMSC-derived EVs promoted the proliferation and invasion of osteosarcoma cells. Subsequently, bioinformatics analyses suggested potential binding relationship between NORAD and microRNA-30c-5p (miR-30c-5p) as well as between miR-30c-5p and Krueppel-like factor 10 (KLF10), and the results of which were further verified by dual luciferase reporter gene assay, RNA immunoprecipitation, and RNA pull-down assay. Mechanistically, NORAD acted as a sponge of miR-30c-5p and up-regulated the expression of KLF10 where miR-30-c-5p mimic declined the effect induced by NORAD on cancer cells. The osteosarcoma cells were injected into mice to develop tumor growth and metastasis models. In these two models, injection of BMSC-EVs elevated NORAD expression and KLF10 but reduced miR-30c-5p expression, whereby suppressing tumor growth and lung metastasis. To conclude, BMSC-EVs deliver NORAD to osteosarcoma cells to regulate the miR-30c-5p/KLF10 axis, thereby accelerating the progression and metastasis of osteosarcoma.

CANCER ・ 29 DAYS AGO