Susan Everitt on American Red Cross & Helping Those in Need in Ukraine

It's a call to action, a call to help our fellow man. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra, who is so passionate about everything he does to help others, compassionate for people he meets, and has such a caring soul went to the border in Poland recently to help in the aid effort of helping Ukrainian refugees get to safety after their homeland was being attacked under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 27 DAYS AGO