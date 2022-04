The question of which team — if either is — happens to be playing coy with the health of their injured big man starter in the 2022 NBA Playoffs East first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets could very well prove critical to the outcome of the series. It could also prove to be a footnote in league postseason history if neither Boston’s Robert Williams III and Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons do not take the floor in the first round.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO