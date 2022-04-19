ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

John J. Soos, retired state trooper

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn J. Soos, 83, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Beebe Healtcare after a long battle with heart disease. He passed peacefully surrounded by family. He was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., joined the U.S. Navy upon graduation from high school in 1957, and joined the New Jersey...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame honors 11 athletes

The 23rd Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame banquet was held April 16 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, celebrating 11 inductees from Delaware’s three counties reaching back as far as 60 years. Vaughn Trammell, Cape Class of 1976, was recognized for the sport of track and field....
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

George D. Proud, honored veteran

George D. Proud, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. He was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Earl and Katherine (Hartigan) Proud. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shenandoah. After his time...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas J. Murray Sr., devoted legion member

Thomas J. Murray Sr., 88, was born in South Philadelphia, Pa., Nov. 21, 1933. He died April 15, 2022, at Delaware Hospice, Milford, after a courageous three-year battle with lung cancer. For 15 years, Tom was a member of the Teamsters, driving for Sylvan Seal Milk Inc. He was then...
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perth Amboy, NJ
Lewes, DE
Obituaries
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Kenneth L. Swift, loved fishing

Kenneth L. Swift, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home. Kenny was born May 16, 1947, in Wilmington, son of the late John and Emily (Higley) Swift, and is the youngest of eight children. Kenny was a 1965 graduate of Wilmington High School, where he played football and had the honor of playing in Delaware’s 10th Annual Blue-Gold Football Game. From a young age, Kenny learned the skill of masonry while working with his family, and retired as a mason nearly five decades later. His masonry skill played a defining role in how he would serve his country during the Vietnam War.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Lora Lynn Kauffman, loved the beach

Lora Lynn Kauffman, 75, of Millsboro, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington. She was born May 17, 1946, in Lancaster, Pa., daughter of the late Ralph and Eva (Smeltzer) Garner. Mrs. Kauffman lived in Delaware for over 45 years, having formerly resided in York, Pa....
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

A tribute to Lewes’ Leonia Robinson

This is not an obituary for Leonia Robinson. There are those in the Lewes community who have known her for far longer and can recount the details of her life far better than me. Rather, it is a tribute to a pillar of the Black community who was known by Blacks and whites alike, particularly through her extemporaneous rapping on any subject at any event, whether it be private or public. When I think of Leonia, I think of her fervent faith as a member of St. George AME, her loud voice either singing gospel songs and saying "Amen," or reciting an on-the-spot poem. I think of how she dressed for church from head to toe like we did in the past.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Mary A. Scheper, talented artist

Mary A. Scheper, 86, of Milton, passed away at home surrounded by family Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born to the late Melvin R. and Ernestine (Stephan) Jones May 20, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio. She grew up on a farm and attended Monroe High School. She later worked for GE, where she met and then married her husband of 27 years. They moved to Chicago and then New Jersey, where she raised her three daughters as a stay at home mom.
MILTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#State Trooper#Beebe Healtcare#The U S Navy#The College Of New Jersey
Cape Gazette

Joseph C. Rison, sports enthusiast

Joseph "Joe" C. Rison, 63, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, after a challenging battle with lupus. Born June 3, 1958, he was the son of James and Virginia Thompson. As a member of Local 100 for over 35 years, Joe recently retired from ADJ Sheet Metal as a project manager. He was a loving and caring son, brother, and uncle, and he truly enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and puppies. Joe was a sports enthusiast and could always provide details on the Washington Nationals and other area sporting events.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Richardson, loved sacred music

Francis Thomas Richardson of Lewes peacefully passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. A native of Frostburg, Md., Tom was a graduate of Beall High School, as well as Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., and Union Theological Seminary in New York City, N.Y. From a young age, Tom expressed a talent and love for the arts, particularly sacred music, gifts that were nurtured by his loving parents. Tom devoted over 60 years of his life to God's word through music, sharing his gifts with countless people and congregations. Music was not Tom's only love, however, as he was blessed to share 48 years of marriage with his first wife, Sharon Richardson, before her passing in 2017. During those years, Tom and Sharon raised two loving children, Juanita and Joel, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many wonderful friends.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Marie R. Savin, loved her family

Marie R. Savin passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Born in Lewes, Marie was the oldest daughter of William and Margaret Ritter. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John F. Savin Jr.; her granddaughter, Marian Patterson; her brothers,...
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Chiu Huei Lin, proud of Taiwanese heritage

Chiu Huei Lin, 77, of Millsboro, and formerly of Blue Bell, Pa., passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Taichung, Taiwan, daughter of the late Jung and Liang Hsu Lin.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Portico added to St. Peter’s in Lewes

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes is getting a front porch. Crews were on site April 19, using a crane to move large pieces of wood into place as work continues to build a portico off the front of the Second Street church. The vestry dedicated the portico in...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Local resident continues interview project, seeks new subjects

Brendan Buschi, a Milton resident who sent a letter to the Cape Gazette about his ongoing interview project, recently issued an update. “I’ve interviewed two people on Zoom since you published my letter to the editor on April 1,” said Buschi. The update also included a link to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy