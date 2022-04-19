ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Beebe Medical Staff awards three nursing scholarships

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeebe Healthcare’s Medical Staff has awarded scholarships to three senior students at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare this year – Tyler Allen Bowman from Milford, Josephine Melson from Milton and Amaya Wright from Milford. The scholarships recognize exceptional clinical performance in nursing,...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

MMH announces pay raises for nursing staff

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- In a focused effort to recognize the crucial role nurses have in patient care, Midland Memorial announced a program to boost wages for nursing staff. The increase in pay, which was implemented on January 30th, will help attract and retain skilled nurses at the bedside. The pay raises are part of $1.8 million for increased […]
MIDLAND, TX
Cape Gazette

New leadership named for Milford Wellness, Polaris Healthcare

With 2022 projected to deliver more health and medical services to the innovative Milford Wellness Village, owner and operator Nationwide Healthcare Services recently announced new leadership for the growing campus in southern Delaware. Alonzo “Lon” Kieffer joined the Nationwide team as executive director for the Milford Wellness Village. He ensures...
MILFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, DE
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Milton, DE
Education
City
Milford, DE
Sussex County, DE
Education
WMDT.com

Delaware Housing Authority extends length of rental assistance program

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has extended the length of rental assistance available to those in need. Eligible Delawareans can now receive up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance through the Delaware Housing Assistance Program. Previously, the program provided 15 months of rental and utility assistance, but the additional three months will now give extra time for eligible Delaware renters in need following impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DELAWARE STATE
Footwear News

Charity Works: Foot Locker Foundation Awards $560,000 in Scholarships + More

Click here to read the full article. A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. April 19, 2022: Foot Locker Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has awarded $560,000 worth of scholarships to a group of 20 high school seniors across the U.S. as well as 30 Foot Locker employees. The group of high school seniors, known as the 2021-2022 class of “Foot Locker Scholar Athletes,” will each receive a $20,000 scholarship for their school of choice. Unlike other scholarships based on athletic or academic performance, the Foot...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Nursing Care#Beebe Medical Staff#Beebe Healthcare#Nursing Scholars
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 4/20/22

Lunch with a Purpose highlights West Rehoboth youth program. Lunch with a Purpose held its April event at Rehoboth Beach Country Club April 6. Not even the overcast, windy day dampened the enthusiasm for those who attended in support of West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program. Attendees came with arms full of donations which filled the van and will help support the program.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Family Promise, Harry K Foundation among Sussex grant recipients

High school students participating in the Delaware Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Boards have awarded $55,000 to 19 nonprofit organizations throughout the state. The DCF sponsors a Youth Philanthropy Board in each county to encourage students to become more involved in philanthropy. Each board is allotted a pool of money to give as charitable grants.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Community Impact Houston

Cy-Fair education center offering free tuition for 3 summer camp attendees

Local learning academy Best in Class Education Centers has been working with local students to combat learning loss resulting from the pandemic. Part of their efforts to get students engaged in learning is a partnership with the Aerospace, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Texas A&M University to introduce high school students to STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. Participants in the summer camp will gain an introduction to artificial intelligence and machine learning; coding using Python programming language; building AI products with trained eyes supervising their work; and technical reading and writing skills.
CYPRESS, TX
Cape Gazette

Andrew Williams understands Lewes’ challenges

To all residents of Lewes, Andrew Williams grew up in Lewes, and he and Rita are now raising their family in this wonderful community. As he has demonstrated in his time on council, he is committed to working for Lewes and protecting it for future generations to enjoy. He listens to residents and represents fresh ideas and voice for Lewes.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
ADVOCACY
Cape Gazette

Delaware JobLink job fair held at Hudson Fields

A concoction of unpleasant temperatures, brisk winds, the occasional gust and a few rain drops attempted to thwart a concerted effort to get employers in touch with prospective employees at Hudson Fields April 19. The first-of-its-kind event was born out of a partnership between the Delaware Department of Labor, the Milton Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Small Business Chamber of Commerce. More than 100 business vendors were at the event offering jobs in various fields such as healthcare, hospitality, construction and retail.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Richardson, loved sacred music

Francis Thomas Richardson of Lewes peacefully passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. A native of Frostburg, Md., Tom was a graduate of Beall High School, as well as Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., and Union Theological Seminary in New York City, N.Y. From a young age, Tom expressed a talent and love for the arts, particularly sacred music, gifts that were nurtured by his loving parents. Tom devoted over 60 years of his life to God's word through music, sharing his gifts with countless people and congregations. Music was not Tom's only love, however, as he was blessed to share 48 years of marriage with his first wife, Sharon Richardson, before her passing in 2017. During those years, Tom and Sharon raised two loving children, Juanita and Joel, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many wonderful friends.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lunch With a Purpose a success

We couldn’t have done it without you. On behalf of the West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program, thank you for supporting the Lunch With a Purpose fundraiser April 6, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. A special thanks to all the volunteers, donors and attendees. We are forever grateful for...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury church donates to Life Crisis Center

SALISBURY, Md. – Emmanuel Church in Salisbury was able to donate to the Life Crisis Center last week. The Life Crisis Center is a non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life through crisis intervention. Emmanuel Church was able to do this from their e-store and 100% of the proceeds go back to the community.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Cape Teacher of the Year to be named May 3

The Cape Henlopen School District will announce its 2023 Teacher of the Year May 3, at a special celebration honoring teachers earning building-level honors and their invited guests. Teachers vying for the top honor represent the following schools: Joseph Vavala, Beacon Middle; Rony Flechier, Cape High; Cherylyn Minto, H.O. Brittingham...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

HealTree to host dreamcatcher workshop April 23

HealTree will present a dreamcatcher workshop facilitated by Amber Starr from 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 9, Lewes. Participants will be guided through a meditation and the mindful creation of their dreamcatcher. Cost is $49 per participant. All supplies are included. To learn more or sign up, go to healtree.co or call 302-827-4683.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy