The pandemic sent grocery shoppers online like never before, and federal food assistance programs are trying to keep up. The main food stamp program, known as SNAP — for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — rolled out online shopping pre-pandemic, and it’s now available in almost every state. That hasn’t been the case for WIC, the acronym for women, infants and children. WIC is a similar program that gives credit to moms and kids for healthy foods, like milk, fruits and vegetables.

CHARITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO