Offering yourself to serve as a school board trustee has always been a difficult decision. To do it well requires personal dedication and sacrifice. Time and energy spent as a trustee comes from time spent with family and friends. In the 20 years that I have followed school board races, I have had the pleasure to know many of those who served. The best of them approached their position out of a desire to serve. They did not bring a political agenda to the table; they simply offered the skill sets they had developed a passion for quality education and a desire to help guide the process of providing students with the very best education possible.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO