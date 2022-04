Taco Bell is at it once again, with another fan-favorite rumored to be returning to their menu. Over the last month or two, they have slowly been bringing back old items to their menu, but this one is different. Recently, Taco Bell's menu has seen the return of nacho fries, Cinnabon Delight coffee, and the return of salsa verde to select stores, for now. One item has been missing for years, that customers have been clamoring for, and the long wait might finally be over.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO