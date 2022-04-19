ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Rita Joyce Terry Chambers

By Name
bowienewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWIE – Rita Joyce Terry Chambers, 64, died on April 14, 2022. The family received friends at 10 a.m. on April 18, at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. with Mickey Terry officiating. Interment followed at the...

bowienewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ezell, Terry

Terry Eugene Ezell, 65, died Monday, March 21, 2022 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Terry was born in Grenada, MS. on Dec. 8, 1956 to the late Bro. Jack Ezell and Bobbie Lee Ezell. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1974. He attended Lee University in Cleveland, Tn. where he received a BA in Music. Terry's parents were the Pastor family at the Tupelo Church of God for over 40 years. Terry was a man of adventure and daring. He spent over 30 years with Delta Airlines primarily at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport where he was an Engine Maintenance Specialist. Terry was a world- wide traveler enjoyed many European destinations as well as visiting most all the States in the USA. He was particularly fond of the Florida Keys, was often found on the slopes of the Wasatch Mountains in Park City, Utah skiing, enjoying the bright lights of Vegas or enjoying Disney World sites. A free spirit and independent soul, Terry was a great musician primarily playing bass and keyboards. He was always proud of his two daughters and loved them much. A Celebration of his Life will take place at 11 AM today (Thurs. 3/24/22) at the Tupelo Church of God, his home Church, with Bro. Drew Carr officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time Thurs. only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Terry is survived by his two daughters, Lauren Olds and her husband, Solomon of Brentwood, Tn and Alison Ferguson of Dallas, Ga. his grandchildren, Cash Olds, Presley Ferguson and Maverick Ferguson. His mother, Bobbie Lee Ezell of Nettleton; his sister, LaDean Ezell Knowles and husband, Perry of Nettleton; his nieces, Cailen Loague, Karrie Carroll and Morgan Carr; a special friend, Carol Owen of Douglasville, Ga. and a host of friends around the country. He was preceded in death by his father, Bro. Jack Ezell and a brother, Grant Ezell. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
TUPELO, MS
Western News

Joyce Ann Valcore, 91

Joyce Ann Valcore, 91 passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2022, in Helena. Joyce was born Feb. 26, 1931, to Lewis and Martha Schikora in Libby. She went on to marry Nels Valcore in 1949. They were blessed to raise four children in Rexford and later Eureka.
HELENA, MT
KSST Radio

Obituary – Billie Joyce Suttle

A funeral service for Billie Joyce Suttle, age 83, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev Robert Burns officiating. Internment will follow at the South Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Suttle passed away on March 24, 2022, at Carriage House Manor.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Kingsport Times-News

Rita Morelock

On March 23, 2022, Rita ran into the arms of Jesus. Rita was a loving wife, mother, sister, mamaw, aunt and friend to so many. She spent her life loving others and will be missed dearly. Rita was raised in Church Hill, TN and later resided in Kingsport, TN for...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Bowie, TX
City
Gainesville, TX
Salina Post

KWU announces $100,000 gift from Elden V. Miller family

A long-time supporter of Kansas Wesleyan has shown its generosity once more, as KWU announced a $100,000 gift from the Elden V. Miller family Wednesday. The gift will go towards KWU’s Music campaign, edging the university closer to its $4.5 million goal. “The Elden V. Miller family has a...
CHARITIES
Grice Connect

Miss Rodeo USA Jessie Lynn Nichols shares her journey with Kiwanis

Jessie Lynn Nichols, who is currently serving as Miss Rodeo USA, joined the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro during their weekly Thursday meeting to share her platform and journey. Nichols is a 26 year old native of Prattville, Alabama is a graduate Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture communications and a Master of Science in agri-science education.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy