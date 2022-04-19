ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Evans to Host Fire and Ice in May

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Evans Middle School Student Council will host their 15th Annual Fire and Ice Ice Cream Social at...

