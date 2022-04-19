Evans to Host Fire and Ice in May

If that title sounds strange, bear with us because there's (relatively) good news later in the article. As you are no doubt aware, the pressures on small businesses are at an all-time high, and the craft beer market is increasingly competitive. After much reflection, we have decided to take the business in an exciting new direction that will allow us to continue making positive contributions to the community. As part of this, we have made the difficult decision to cease brewing operations at Thew effective immediately.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO