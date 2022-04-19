ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Georgia film professional, former Channel 2 photographer gets lifesaving organ transplant

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcqv0_0fDx0kP300

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Devonte McCoy said it was the moment he discovered his passion.

“When I got the phone call that Channel 2 wanted me to be part of their high school team to shoot football, I was like, ‘OK, I’m in marching band, but the news wants me. I’m going to go with the news!’”

He shot lots of highlights for Channel 2 during the 2011 season. He graduated from Morrow High School in Clayton County, then went off to film school.

Shortly after arriving, he was diagnosed with kidney failure. Dialysis became a daily part of college life.

He waited for a transplant for six years. Late one night a few weeks back, he got the call.

“I hear my grandmother screaming, yelling, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! It’s Emory,’” Devonte said.

Emory University Hospital had a kidney waiting for him, and the surgery was a success.

McCoy can’t wait to get back to business. He has a dream job in Georgia’s television and film industry, and life experience that is off the charts.

“Any advice I would give to anyone out there in my shoes is, keep going and don’t give up. You’ll have good days and bad, but don’t give up,” McCoy said.

Next month, McCoy will be scouting locations for a new Netflix movie shooting in Atlanta. He says it all started by shooting high school football for Channel 2.

There’s a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

