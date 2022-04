Back when The Mandalorian was first released, fans were so excited to see the first live-action Star Wars TV series, even earning the deep-dive program Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, with Disney+ delivering a similar behind-the-scenes experience with the upcoming Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett. As of now, it is currently unknown if the new installment of the upcoming Disney Gallery will be a one-off special or an episodic release, as What’s On Disney Plus only stated that the project was on the way. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett is set to be released on May 4, which has become the official “Star Wars Day” for the whole franchise.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO