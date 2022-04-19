ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Winners: Which Singer Won Each Season?

By Rania Aniftos
 1 day ago

American Idol is in the midst of its 20th season, looking for the latest aspiring singer to join its long history of superstars that have gained successful careers from the competition since it launched in 2002.

Throughout the show’s 20-year history, viewers have seen singers from all genres and of all ages take the crown–and also a mix of celebrity judges helping the contestants through the competition, starting with OGs Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul leading all the way up to the current panel of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

See below for a complete list of American Idol winners.

Season 1

The first season of American Idol premiered on June 11, 2002, and a 20-year-old Kelly Clarkson stood in front of judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson in Dallas, Texas to audition with Etta James’ “At Last” and Madonna’s “Express Yourself.” Season 1’s hosts were Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman.

Judges: Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson

Winner: Kelly Clarkson

Season 2

Seacrest became the lone host of the series following Dunkleman’s departure in season 2. The final two contestants were both male this season, with Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard both competing for the win. Studdard took the title after his winning song, “Flying Without Wings.”

Judges: Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson

Winner: Ruben Studdard

Season 3

The third season was won by Fantasia Barrino, who defeated Diana DeGarmo by a small margin of votes. Season 3 also introduced the world to Jennifer Hudson.

Judges: Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson

Winner: Fantasia Barrino

Season 4

Idol ‘s fourth season crowned Carrie Underwood as the winner, and then then-21-year-old songstress went on to become a Grammy-winning country superstar. Bo Bice was the runner-up.

Judges: Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson

Winner: Carrie Underwood

Season 5

Though Taylor Hicks was named the winner, the fifth season of American Idol gave the music industry a number of other stars, including Chris Daughtry, Kellie Pickler and Katharine McPhee (the runner-up).

Judges: Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson

Winner: Taylor Hicks

Season 6

Jordin Sparks became the youngest winner of American Idol at age 17.

Judges: Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson

Winner: Jordin Sparks

Season 7

Season 7 was known for its David vs. David finale, as David Cook and David Archuleta faced off for the title. Despite the outcome, both contestants went on to release albums and kick off a career in music.

Judges: Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson

Winner: David Cook

Season 8

This marked the first season with a new judge, as the OG trio welcomed Kara DioGuardi to the panel. During the finale in 2009, Kris Allen won against Adam Lambert.

Judges: Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Kara DioGuardi

Winner: Kris Allen

Season 9

This was the first season without Paula Abdul, and the team brought on Ellen DeGeneres as a guest judge.

Judges: Simon Cowell, Ellen DeGeneres, Randy Jackson and Kara DioGuardi

Winner: Lee DeWyze

Season 10

Simon Cowell also left the series this season, marking the first of many judge changes during the course of the show. The countrified finale saw Scotty McCreery win the title over Lauren Alaina. McCreery was the youngest male winner, at 17 (same age as Jordin Sparks).

Judges: Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler

Winner: Scotty McCreery

Season 11

This season, Idol brought on Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler as judges, and Jimmy Iovine as an in-house mentor. Phillip Phillips became the winner, beating Jessica Sanchez in the finale.

Judges: Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler

Winner: Phillip Phillips

Season 12

Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and Keith Urban replaced JLo and Tyler as judges this season. Season 12 became the first to have an all-female top five, marking the first female winner (Candice Glover) since season six.

Judges: Randy Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and Keith Urban

Winner: Candice Glover

Season 13

Jackson left the show after 12 seasons, but returned as a mentor to help the contestants. Caleb Johnson was announced the winner of the season, with Jena Irene as runner-up.

Judges: Harry Connick Jr., Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez

Winner: Caleb Johnson

Season 14

Nick Fradiani was announced the winner of the season, with Clark Beckham as runner-up.

Judges: Harry Connick Jr., Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez

Winner: Nick Fradiani

Season 15

American Idol: The Farewell Season , premiered on Fox on January 6, 2016, marking the final season on the network. Despite reports that the series would be ending, ABC announced that it would revive the show. Trent Harmon won, with La’Porsha Renae as the runner-up.

Judges: Harry Connick Jr., Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez

Winner: Trent Harmon

Season 16

The American Idol reboot premiered in March 2018 on ABC. Ryan Seacrest continued his role as the show’s host, with a new group of judges including Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Maddie Poppe won the season, with her boyfriend Caleb Lee Hutchinson as the runner-up.

Judges: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

Winner: Maddie Poppe

Season 17

Laine Hardy won the season with Alejandro Aranda as the runner-up. The 18-year-old Louisiana native didn’t originally plan on auditioning, but was convinced by the judges when he accompanied a friend to the audition.

Judges: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

Winner: Laine Hardy

Season 18

Season 18 was temporarily after the Top 21 were revealed, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread. The show resumed production in late April, with Seacrest, the judges and contestants filming their parts virtually, from home. Just Sam was crowned as the winner, with Arthur Gunn finishing as the runner-up.

Judges: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

Winner: Just Sam

Season 19

As the pandemic continued, American Idol season 19 blended virtual auditions with socially distanced in person performance following COVID-19 safety protocols. Chayce Beckham won the season, while Willie Spence was the runner-up and Grace Kinstler finished in third place.

Judges: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

Winner: Chayce Beckham

Daily Mail

Billboard

