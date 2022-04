With as many as 6 different apertures to choose from as well as a variable focal length, the Pinhole Pro Max combines the oldest form of photography with cutting-edge technology. The result is a uniquely retro/vintage effect that transcends anything a filter or software could ever achieve. Fourth in Thingyfy’s pinhole lens series, the Pinhole Pro Max comes with a precisely engineered aluminum body that sports an aperture toggle ring and a manual zoom feature, letting you shoot in a wide variety of settings from indoors to outdoors, and from low-light to brightly lit conditions.

