Santa Barbara, CA

The Beauty of Publishing

By Jim Logan
ucsb.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the organizers of the 2020 Art History Graduate Student Association Symposium at UC Santa Barbara had to cancel it because of COVID, they decided the show must go on — just in a different form. So they started the peer-reviewed “react/review: a responsive journal for art & architecture” on eScholarship,...

www.news.ucsb.edu

TheConversationCanada

Contemporary Muslim artists continue to adapt Islamic patterns to challenge ideas about fixed culture

What is culture? In today’s globalized world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside of their original location or context. If culture is not fixed and bound to a particular location, how does culture move and transform? Ornamentation in Islamic art — patterned decoration or embellishment seen on objects or in architecture — is a great example of such movement of culture that can now be found across the world. Throughout the centuries, Islamic geometric patterns and arabesque (Islimi) designs — otherwise known as biomorphic, floral patterns — have moved from east to west. These patterns have been built...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

A Bold New Show at the Met Explores A Single Sculpture

One of the most famous 19th-century depictions of a Black enslaved woman is Why Born Enslaved!, a bust carved by French artist Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux in 1873. Rendered in white marble, the sculpture portrays a woman tied up with ropes, straining against her confinement. She twists over one shoulder, fixing the viewer with a defiant gaze.
VISUAL ART
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART
WWD

Rachel Lee Hovnanian Stages ‘Angels Listening’ Installation at Venice Art Biennale

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — Angel iconography is universal, but there’s something truly arresting in the seven cherubs created by Rachel Lee Hovnanian, cast in white bronze and silenced by two sculpted, crossed pieces of tape over their mouths. The American artist’s immersive installation, “Angels Listening,” which is being unveiled Thursday as a Collateral Event of the Venice Art Biennale and will be on view from Saturday to Nov. 27, has the angels staged around a silver confessional, dubbed the “Cathartic Box.” The artist invites viewers to write on a ribbon their most personal thoughts, whether repressed...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Prehistoric people created art by flickering firelight – study

Prehistoric people created art by the fire where it may have appeared to move and flicker in the firelight, a new study has suggested.Researchers examined 50 stones unearthed in France that were engraved with artistic designs around 15,000 years ago and have patterns of heat damage.The damage suggests the stones, referred to as plaquettes, were carved close to the flickering light of a fire.Creating art by firelight would have been a very visceral experience, activating different parts of the human brainDr Andy Needham, University of YorkLead author of the study, Dr Andy Needham from the department of archaeology at the...
VISUAL ART
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US artist Leigh recasts colonial imagery at Venice Biennale

VENICE, Italy — (AP) — Simone Leigh’s sculptures are making a monumental impression at the Venice Biennale contemporary art exhibition. The first Black woman to headline the U.S. Pavilion at the international show, the American sculptor installed a monumental 24-foot sculpture outside the Palladian-style brick building, which she topped with a thatched raffia roof on wooden columns.
VISUAL ART
Phys.org

Scholars seek greater collaboration among zoos and museums

The animal collections housed at zoos and natural history museums—living specimens in the first case, preserved in the other—constitute an exhaustive trove of information about Earth's biodiversity. Yet, zoos and museums rarely share data with each other. A new paper published in the journal BioScience lays out a...
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

Transcendence and Transformation with Poetry

Poetry is the voice of the soul and offers insight into the human psyche and human behavior. Poetry therapy can be a powerful tool for psychotherapists. Poetry for healing has deep roots in American history dating back to Walt Whitman reading poems to wounded soldiers. April is National Poetry Month...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hypebeast.com

WOAW Gallery Presents "REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION"

A group show exploring the intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth. Following British artist Felix Treadwell’s solo exhibition entitled “Gentle Creatures,” WOAW Gallery now presents “REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION,” a group exhibition curated by REFLECTIONS founder Matt Black and gallery founder Kevin Poon. Inspired by abstract painters Barnett Newman, Mark Rothko, and Adolph Gottlieb’s manifesto found in the New York Times in 1943 — “It is our function as artists to make the spectator see the world our way – not his way,” the latest exhibition looks to explore the “intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth.”
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

A 19th-Century Encyclopedia Gets a Modern Makeover

Between 1849 and 1851, Johan George Heck published his encyclopedia Bilder-Atlas zum Conversations-Lexicon and the work continues to offer valuable insight into life in the 19th-century. With over 12,000 individual illustrations on over 500 engraved plates, the book beautifully depicts a wide range of subjects in scientific and cultural fields. Much like our very own Smithsonian Institution, it covered topics from art to zoology. Today, a new digital edition helps brings its knowledge to 21st-century viewers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

New York Hispanic Society Acquires Ten New Works, Including Goya Portrait and Orozco Drawings

Click here to read the full article. The New York Hispanic Society announced Thursday that they have acquired ten new works, including an allegorical portrait of the painter Francisco Goya by Eugenio Lucas Velazquez. These new works join the New York Hispanic Society’s already impressive collection of 750,000 artworks, rare books, and decorative arts from Spain, Portugal, and Latin America. Founded in 1904 by Archer M.Huntington, the NYHS has a particularly impressive collection of Spanish Old Masters, including works by El Greco, Velázquez, Goya, Campeche, among others. Included in the collection is a rare sample of polychrome statues by Pedro de...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Tour Cecilia Alemani’s Venice Biennale Exhibition, Coursing with Surrealist Energies and Abounding with Bodies

Click here to read the full article. At last—Venice. For the first time since 2019, La Biennale is on view in the Most Serene Republic. Cecilia Alemani, the chief curator of High Line Art in New York, is at the helm of this, the 59th edition, and she has organized a central exhibition that is a feast of breathtaking proportions. Titled “The Milk of Dreams,” after a children’s book by the artist Leonora Carrington, it includes 213 artists across the show’s two traditional locations, the Central Pavilion and the Arsenale. The vast majority of them identify as female or gender-nonconforming—a thrilling change of...
VISUAL ART
dornob.com

Lisa Perry Reimagines an Artistic Past With Hamptons Scull House Restoration

Designers are often called upon to reimagine and reinterpret popular design trends, creating blueprints for the future from foundations based in history. This is especially true of architecture, as the profession itself often demands the tearing down of the old to make rise for the shiny and new. But conservation is also a virtue — especially when a project has both historical and cultural significance. In these instances, it takes an especially imaginative designer to not only see the possibilities, but reinvigorate the energy of the past while creating a vision for the future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Rural Nostalgia Is on the Rise Again

A recent piece in Texas Monthly documents the hot trend of hunting for tumbleweeds in West Texas in order to sell them for as much as $200 a piece as home décor accessories. Apparently, they can be DIYed into chandeliers and Christmas trees or just fashioned into an ornamental symbol of rusticity for the corner of your living room. An iconic symbol of rural desolation if ever there was one (“Drifting along with the tumbling tumbleweeds” as the Sons of the Pioneers famously sang), the tumbleweed decorating trend may seem incongruent with our 21st century tastes, but it’s not so surprising given the current state of the world. As society emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, and as war upends modern Europe and remakes global geopolitics, rural nostalgia is more popular than ever, manifesting itself in sometimes unexpected ways.
TEXAS STATE
ARTnews

Artist Precious Okoyomon Brings Lush Flora and Live Butterflies to Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. In the Arsenale portion of Cecilia Alemani’s main exhibition of the Venice Biennale, titled “The Milk of Dreams,” the best is quite literally saved for last. Just before the exit, Alemani has given Precious Okoyomon an entire sizable room all to themselves—something that few other participants in the main show can say. In the installation, titled To See the Earth Before the End of the World (2022), the artist has arrayed an environment in which mysterious figures loom. Kudzu and sugar cane planted in soil appear all over. Live butterflies mingle with the plants...
VISUAL ART
CNET

Artists 15,000 Years Ago Painted With Fire to Make Visceral Galleries

In a toasty cave 15,000 years ago, Magdalenian people of early France gathered around a campfire and intricately carved slate-colored stones. Centuries later, archeologists excavated these artistic remnants and set them up for display in the British Museum. But for a long time, the plaques held a mystery. Some are...
VISUAL ART

