Texas Rangers utility player Willie Calhoun is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun started the last two games and four of the last five, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Andy Ibanez is at designated hitter and Charlie Culberson is on third base with Marcus Semien on second. Corey Seager is returing to the lineup to play shortstop and bat out of the two-hole.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO