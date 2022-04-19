ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, WI

Dutton begins duties as Chippewa County chief deputy

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Curt Dutton

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Curt Dutton became a jailer in the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department in 1999, and has steadily risen through the ranks. He became jail captain in 2017, where he managed 28 workers.

The jail has had zero violations in the past four years, and Dutton and his team have been successful in keeping COVID-19 cases out of the building.

Dutton, 54, said that while many of his fellow law enforcement officers are considering retirement by their mid-50s, he isn’t ready for that.

“I haven’t had that feeling where I want to retire,” Dutton said. “I basically said, ‘I’m not ready to retire.’ “

His wife of 25 years, Sheila, is a few years younger than him, and she isn’t retiring soon, so Dutton said he planned to stay with the department.

When Chippewa County Chief Deputy Chad Holum announced he was retiring, Dutton decided to apply. He was selected from several candidates, and he began his new duties on Tuesday. Now, instead of managing 28 workers, he oversees all 110 employees across all divisions in the sheriff’s department.

“I’m really looking forward to this, and getting to know everyone a little better,” Dutton said. “I’m looking forward to all the new duties and responsibilities.”

One of those duties is coordinating all law enforcement at Rock Fest and Country Fest. And beginning in 2023, Country Jam will be held in the town of Wheaton, adding to the busy summer schedule.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, who is not seeking re-election and will retire in January, said Dutton was the standout candidate for the position. Holum’s final day with the department was Monday.

“Curt’s years of experience speak for itself,” Kowalczyk said. “We had several candidates, but Curt stood out a little above the rest.”

While Dutton has worked primarily in the jail, he also has served on the county’s emergency (SWAT) team.

Dutton grew up in Bloomer and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1986. He served four years in the U.S. Army, then attended UW-Eau Claire, where he earned a degree in criminal justice. When the job opened up in the jail, he applied, thinking it would just be a way to get “a foot in the door.” However, he found he enjoyed the work and stayed in that role.

He is particularly proud of having zero positive COVID-19 cases among inmates in the jail over the past two years.

“We took it really serious and put time into how we could be successful with (identifying) it,” Dutton said. “We have rigorous stages to get into general population.”

It has meant that anyone entering the jail is first placed in a receiving cell, then in a quarantine area, before being placed in general population. People have shown up to the jail sick, but it was caught before they could come into the building, he explained.

Dutton had several people stop by his office Tuesday and congratulate him on the new position. He said he’s eager for what’s to come next. He said the biggest challenge is “the sheer volume of people I’m responsible for overseeing.”

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
